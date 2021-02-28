100 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1921
Several years ago a bell buzzard was reported to have been seen in the county. The attention of a farmer was attracted by a peculiar overhead sound and looking up he traced the tinkling noise to be a big bird soaring rapidly away. There was no mistake about the bird being a buzzard and as it gradually disappeared the noise was lost. The buzzard was recently reported to have been seen in Baltimore county a few days ago. A Harford County farmer claims he tied the bell on to the neck of the buzzard.
The "mystery automobile," 1921 Cadillac limousine, found overturned along the banks of Marsh Creek, at Reynold's Bridge, about four miles and a half north of Emmitsburg, on Friday morning, has been claimed by E.S. Smith, Washington, D.C. The machine is now in the custody of John E. Butts andSons, attorneys, Gettysburg, Pa., who took charge of the automobile and are holding it until its ownership can be substantiated. There are many unexplained features to the case. The machine was found in an inverted position. The top of the car was bespattered with blood, as were the cushions on the driver's seat and three handkerchiefs, one bearing the initials of "M.S.S.," saturated with blood, were found, two in the car and one near the machine.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2001
A Montgomery County developer who wants to build about 1,300 homes and a commercial center just west of Brunswick received a relatively warm reception Tuesday night at a packed meeting of the Brunswick City Council. School overcrowding was the chief concern expressed by five of 16 speakers who took three-minute turns at the podium addressing Olney developer Lou Iaquinta and the city's leaders.
Before the city could crack the concrete for the long-awaited widening of Rosemont Avenue, the project cost Frederick $1.28 million to obtain a sliver of roadside property. The million-dollar price tag was attached to the shopping center at 1713 Rosemont Avenue that the city bought last week in order to free up about 3 feet of right-of-way along the edge of the shopping center parking lot. In addition to the right-of-way, the city needed to strike a deal for access to the property during construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.