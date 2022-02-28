100 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1922
Washington, Feb. 27 — The woman’s suffrage amendment was declared legal by the Supreme Court today. Affirming the judgment of Maryland state courts, the Supreme Court ruled that the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women equal right with men to cast votes, does not conflict with Article V of the Constitution. The decision of the court was unanimous.
A room is being fixed up at the jail under the supervision of Miss Mary J. Munn, probation officer, where youths who fall into the clutches of the law will be “detained” until their cases can be settled. The room is separate and apart from the cell tier, and the occupants will not come in contact with older prisoners.
A jury of inquest with Justice John Lloyd as coroner will assemble in the town hall at Brunswick this evening to conduct an inquiry into the causes of death of James Henry Wright, the 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. B.M. Wright, Brunswick, whose body was found on an island in the Potomac river near Knoxville Saturday morning by two men who were fishing. The boy, who was about 16 years old, disappeared on Dec. 12, and no trace of him was discovered until Saturday. It is believed he hopped a freight train and fell off into the Potomac as the train was going over the bridge and was immediately drowned.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1972
It has been brought to our attention that lousiness is increasing in Frederick County. Because head lice outbreaks have been reported in the schools and because lice are more common in persons with long, oily, unwashed hair, we are passing this information on regarding this disease.
Everything from Wilmer “Vinegar Bend” Mizell’s first experiences in baseball with a small club in Georgia to the importance of sports in today’s society was mentioned as the Frederick Touchdown Club held its fifth annual awards banquet Saturday at the Elks Club. Mizell, now a congressman from North Carolina, and Maryland football coach Jerry Claiborne were the first two main speakers at the banquet, which attracted 225 local sports enthusiasts.
Today is a magical day for Eleanor Barklow of Mount Airy. She’s 4 years old today, but as a leap year baby, she will be celebrating her first birthday. As if being a leap year baby wasn’t enough, Eleanor was born at 7:05 p.m., the seventh child and fifth daughter born to the Barklows. Like her daughter, Mrs. Barklow was also the seventh child born to her parents.
Plans for a movie — starring Frederick County — have been approved by the county commissioners. The county officials will pay a Westminster filmmaker $13,000 to produce the promotional documentary about the scenic and historic attractions of the county. The film, according to a county spokesman, will be suitable for use on television and will be made available to clubs and organizations.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2002
Fort Detrick has agreed to ship to Utah nine large containers of radioactive sludge now stockpiled across from Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, an Army spokeswoman said Wednesday. The Army insists the trace amounts of radioactivity in the wasterwater sludge is harmless but agreed to ship it out to satisfy worried parents and concerned city officials.
Seventy-one men and three women are registered as sex offenders in Frederick County under a 1997 law that requires convicted sex offenders to tell police where they live and work. Three of the men face arrest for not complying with the law. It’s up to Detective David DeWees to find them.
From Touching All the Bases, by Stan Goldberg: When the first game was played at Cole Field House on Dec. 2, 1955, a Frederick County man was on the floor. Dr. A. Austin Pearre Jr. was in the starting lineup for the Virginia basketball team that played Maryland in that game. “As I remember it, I was the first man introduced and the first man to foul out,” Pearre said recently. He fouled out early in the second half.
Drought, drought warning, drought watch, pre-drought — call it one of many names, but the feeling is the same: uneasiness. The “what ifs” are bothering everybody. According to the Palmer Index, an agricultural index that looks at soil moisture and rainfall, central and western Maryland are in a severe drought, the second-to-worst possible category, said Gary Fisher, surface water specialist at the U.S. Geological Survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.