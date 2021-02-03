100 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1921
Yesterday, the groundhog stuck his head above ground long enough to bring six weeks of bad weather, if the ancient tradition can be believed. The legend declares the inclement happens if the marmot saw this shadow, but you may bet your best hat he saw the brightest part of the day.
George W. Salter, proprietor of the Pioneer Livery Stables, South Market street, was kicked by a horse at his stable Monday and painfully hurt about both legs. He was placed in a vehicle, taken home, and Dr. F.H. Hedges was summoned. Mr. Salter has very much improved since the accident and is confined to his bed.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1971
Citing the service that has been afforded to Frederick citizens in this country and overseas by the United Service Organization, or USO, Mayor E. Paul Magaha has proclaimed tomorrow, Feb. 4, 1971, as USO Day in the city of Frederick.
Mr. Groundhog saw his shadow yesterday, retreated into his hole, and from the looks of the thermometer, he did the right thing since we are all probably in for at least six more weeks of winter.
It was a long way to come home for just two weeks, but Spec. 4 Jerry Harvey thinks the trip was worth it. So does his wife, Linda. Their 9-day-old daughter, Sandra Lynn, had no comment. Harvey is probably the first Fredericktonian to take advantage of the Army’s new 14-day leave policy which began just before Christmas. He has been in Vietnam for six months, where he is stationed at Cam Ranh Bay and works was a wheel mechanic.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 2001
Projects involving Hospice of Frederick County, the Red Cross and the Weinberg Center for the Arts were advanced Friday in the General Assembly as local lawmakers try to secure bond bill funding for the projects. Hospice is seeking $500,000 to help construct a $1 million “Hospice House” for the terminally ill and their families. The Red Cross wants $350,000 to renovate a Walkersville building for its new headquarters. And the Weinberg wants $500,000 for stage repairs and other renovations.
The Frederick County Liquor Board on Friday said X-Hale night club can open Sunday for a special concert by the band Ratt.
Good Morning! “One of the disadvantages of wine is that it makes a man mistake words for thoughts.” — Samuel Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.