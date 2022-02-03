100 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1922
Loyalty Lodge 122, Knights of Pythias, the largest beneficial organization in Brunswick or the Middletown Valley, entertained a number of visiting brothers from Loudoun county, Va., and Washington county, Md., on Tuesday night in the Swank building. This lodge now numbers about 560 members in good standing and is the second lodge in size in the state. This prosperous lodge has bought a lot in the center of the town and plans the erection of a Pythian castle in the near future.
A message yesterday from the county hillsides says that the groundhog saw double. He came out with his mate after the sun began began to shine and saw both shadows. Then he led his mate back immediately.
Although reports are being received daily of the outbreak and spread of Spanish influenza elsewhere, there are no signs of the epidemic in this county, according to the health officials. County Health Officer Dr. H.P. Fahrner stated last night that not a single case of the flu had been reported to date from any section of the county and he knew of no cases which even suggested the flu.
Oscar Bittinger of Liberty was arrested by Deputy Sheriff Stephen Myers some days ago charged with carrying concealed weapons. On account of the road between this city and Liberty being blockaded with snow drifts, Deputy Myers was obliged to “entertain” his prisoner at his home until he could bring him to Frederick.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1972
Less than one-third of the patients treated at the emergency room at Frederick Memorial Hospital during the last fiscal year were actual emergency cases, according to Administrator Wallace M. Dow. A total of 16,088 persons received care at the hospital’s emergency room for the year ending June 30, 1971, a substantial increase from the 12,453 figure in fiscal year ending June 30, 1969. No annual report was prepared for fiscal year 1970. Dow stated that the increasing numbers of persons who come to the emergency room for care is a principal source of bad debts, which the hospital must absorb.
One must stand in awe of Punxsutawney Phil. When it comes to predicting the weather, Phil knows his apples. He’s long since grown accustomed to the many who gather at his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day to await his prediction, placed his nose outside his home yesterday, saw his shadow and immediately darted back into his burrow promising six more weeks of winter.
A Centennial Celebration by the town of Union Bridge, to commemorate the receipt of its charter from the Maryland General Assembly at the session held in 1872, will be held May 12, 13 and 14.
From The Drumming Log, by Jim Gilford: February’s fly tying time. Almost everywhere there’s frost and snow. No one’s made it so by official declaration, but all the same it is, because that’s what many a fly fisherman does when his favorite lake or stream is frozen over. It’s just a perfect natural pastime for those long winter evenings.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
