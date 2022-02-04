100 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1922
Improvement has been made to the Postal telegraph office, under the direction of agent Charles E. Huntsberry, that has made the office decidedly attractive and well adapted to the convenience of its many patrons. The interior has been finished in oak, repainted and rearranged. Mr. Huntsberry, who is one of the most accommodating and obligating officials in the city, has had charge of the local office for 19 years and his popularity and patronage increase as time goes on.
Miss Julia Main has filed suit against Frederick Yinger for a breach of promise to marry. The plaintiff alleges that on or about January 15, 1921, the plaintiff and defendant agreed to marry and a reasonable time has closed and the plaintiff has always been ready and willing to marry yet the defendant refuses to marry. Former State’s Attorney Samuel A. Lewis is counsel for Miss Main. The case has been docketed for the term of court which begins on Monday.
George Wallace has a short memory. He failed to recall that when he appeared in police court in December last, he was told that in addition to the sentence imposed upon him he must stay out of Frederick for 60 days. Thursday he came back. Officer Clem saw him. The jail saw him next and then Thursday night Geo. had a little session with Justice Brust in police court. And so he went back to jail to spend 30 days as a punishment for violating his suspended sentence. His habit of becoming frequently intoxicated and his numerous appearances in police court led to the imposition of the sentence.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1972
Bids for the construction of five Frederick County school buildings are now being postponed pending settlement of a dispute by both union and non-union groups over wage rates set by the Maryland Department of Labor and Industry. At the heart of the dispute is a list of proposed wages for 32 different job classifications ranging from air conditioning mechanics to tractor operators who will be needed to build a girls’ dormitory at the Maryland School for the Deaf.
The mayor and aldermen approved last night a request to build new townhomes in Frederick City at Mary and James streets in spite of 50 protesting residents of neighboring Brigadoon.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Marvin Mandel unveiled plans Thursday to study the feasibility of building a multi-sports complex in the center of downtown Baltimore as a means of keeping the National Football League Baltimore Colts in Maryland. Baltimore Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom immediately approved the plan saying, “If it can be done, the Colts are perfectly willing to do their part.”
20 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2002
A probe aimed at reducing the bioterrorism threat to America is not centered on the culpability of Fort Detrick, other biological warfare laboratories or even the origin of the deadly anthrax mailed last year, authorities said. Instead, the investigation by the General Accounting Office aspires to improve security at every institution in the nation harboring one or more biological agents on a bio-agent list, said Cynthia Bascetta, head of the inquiry. “What we’re trying to do is not find out what escaped from where. Our approach is to figure out ways to recommend how security could be enhanced at any lab. ... We’re not just concerned about Fort Detrick.” Fort Detrick, is however, under closer scrutiny by the FBI.For what could be the first time, a mother and daughter took first place in their respective age categories during the National Grange Public Speaking Contest. Candy and Jessica Zentz, of the Thurmont Grange, outspoke other regional winners at the 135th annual National Grange Session in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to win the honors.
