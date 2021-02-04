100 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1921
In spite of the fact that the groundhog saw his shadow Wednesday and sought his hole in fear, thus betokening inclement weather, the indications are that the month of February will be a mild winter month and the weather sharps state that believers in the groundhog sing are going to have their faith shaken this year.
William H. Hogarth, of New Market, who has been spoken of as a candidate for Register of Wills for Frederick county, has formally shied his hat into the ring. He makes announcement today of his candidacy, subject to the decision of the Republican voters of the county in the September primary. Mr. Hogarth is well-known in the rural county. He was formerly county commissioner.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1971
Three county commissioners, two judges and the county director of finance heard proposals for renovating downtown Frederick, with an emphasis on space for public agencies and a new court house Wednesday at Winchester Hall. Assistant County Planner Richard Menconeri described a survey that indicated a growing need for state and county level office space. Growth of municipal government is expected to be minor by comparison, he said.
The plan by the State Roads Commission to upgrade U.S. 40 into a six lane highway as part of Interstate 70 North has met with opposition from a group of concerned Frederick citizens. At a meeting last night at East Frederick Elementary School, the Tulip Hill Civic Association discussed an alternate plan that was submitted last week that would involve the relocation of U.S. 40 further north than the present route between Ijamsville and E. Patrick Street.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
