SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1972
Can a tiny village in a valley near Carroll County be colder than the mountains at Foxville or the river cliffs of Brunswick? According to weather watchers it can. Unionville is supposed to be the coldest place in the county. “People have been calling me for years,” said G. Plitt Von Eiff Jr., of Unionville. “It’s the terrain of the land. There’s this creek here. The air gets in this pocket and gets cold.”
Ken Pruitt, manager of Hedgeapple Farm near Buckeystown, raisers of prize Angus cattle for beef purposes, really has something to beef about now. Attending the agri-biz Corn Clinic Friday at Libertytown Fire Hall, the beef-raiser’s name was drawn for one of the door prizes — a supply of the dairy man’s friend, anti-mastitis “Teat Dip.” “Just what I always wanted,” said the beef cattleman, amid a chorus of “Moos.”
20 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty has launched an investigation of two special tax districts where millions of tax dollars were possibly collected or spent illegally during the past two decades. The city has collected the added tax since the late 1970s to fund public works projects in the two districts, which stretch from Frederick Municipal Airport on the city’s east side to the Whittier neighborhood on the west. Now the city can’t prove the districts were created by the Frederick Board of Aldermen. The records of the legislative action either don’t exist or are missing.
Maryland firefighters said Monday the state’s fiscal crisis shouldn’t be solved by taking $10 million from two funds meant to support emergency medicine. “We don’t think (they) should be cut at all,” said Gene Worthington, vice president of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.
Health department officials again are urging pet and livestock owners to have their animals vaccinated for rabies after a horse died last week and tested positive for the rabies virus. The horse’s owners, who live in the Middletown/Myersville area, said the horse had been acting aggressively shortly before it died Jan. 30. “It tore up its stall then died that night,” said Paul Offutt, program manager for the community service office of the Frederick County Health Department. Although none of the family members had been bitten by the horse, the family is being treated for rabies.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1922
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the large house on the farm of W.O. Repp, a mile northeast of Johnsville, a few days ago. The flames, fanned by a strong wind, gained headway rapidly, and by the time assistance arrived, the building was destroyed beyond saving. Most of the contents of the house was also destroyed. Mrs. Repp discovered the fire about 2 o’clock and at first thought her husband had forgotten to turn off the electric lights. In a few minutes, however, she discovered that the house was on fire and quickly aroused the family. Neighbors were called over the telephone, but on account of many being asleep, few responded. The family fought the fire in their night clothing.
A movement directed at “our antiquated time calendar” is getting underway. The Liberty Calendar Association of America is behind it. It is proposed that there be 13 months, 52 weeks and 364 days, with the odd day called “New Year’s Day,” to come between December 31 and January 1. In Leap Year, the odd day would be called “Leap Year Day” and would come between June 30 and July 1. The extra month is to be called “Vern” because it takes in “Vernal Equinox” and would begin in spring. Each day of the month would always come on a certain day. Easter would always fall on March 14. The proponents declare that “this simplification will dispense with the need for printed calendars, saving almost $25,000,000 a year from this alone.”
An evangelistic campaign that is expected to last at least three weeks was opened at the Methodist Episcopal church last night. The evangelist in charge of the services, Rev. George D. Eastes, Norfolk, Va., took as his subject “The Weapon of Certain Victory” and dwelt at length on the power and purpose of prayer.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 2002
About 14 months ago, county school officials said they would limit the use of school athletic fields by community groups because the fields are overused and in bad shape. They also planned to charge usage fees for field use. The school system has not taken action on either decision. School officials said many of the fields need major reconstruction or lesser kinds of work.
A 72-year-old Laurel Democrat who supports the decriminalization of gambling and prostitution wants to be the 6th District’s representative in Congress. Charles C. McPeek called himself a working man and country man who wants to abolish the two-party system. Mr. McPeek’s Laurel home places him in the 5th District, a fact that doesn’t disqualify him from entering the 6th District race.
