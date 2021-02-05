100 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1921
Movies showing the World’s Championship motorcycle races held at Marion, Indiana, last Labor Day will be exhibited this afternoon and tonight at the Star Theatre. These pictures will be shown in connection with the regular show. Last year, a number of local motorcyclists went to Marion to see the races. J. Paul Delphey, local Harley-Davidson dealer, was instrumentatl in bringing these pictures to Frederick.
Mrs. N.E. Cutsail of Taneytown was agreeably surprised on Jan. 31 by a handkerchief shower given by her friends and relatives, consisting of a variety of very pretty handkerchiefs, sixty-four in all in commemoration of her birthday. In addition to these, she was the recipient of a pair of towels and a handbag.
An old time quilting was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Morgan, of LeGore, on Feb. 2. A sumptuous dinner was served. Those who spent the day there were: Mr. and Mrs. Martin Eyler, Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Rice, Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Fogle, Mrs. J.H. Stauffer, Mrs. David Devilbiss, Mrs. Winfield Pettingall, Elmer Rice and Catherine Morgan.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1971
Mayor E. Paul Magaha and Frederick’s Board of Aldermen covered six items in 21 minutes at their meeting Thursday night, surprising themselves and possibly setting a record for brevity in City Hall.
Midway between New Market and Frederick lies a 3,400-acre parcel of land that promises to create a tax base of $36,000,000 or $840,000 in tax income to Frederick County. J. William Brosius Jr., president and chief officer of the Linganore Corporation, presented the Frederick Lions Club with a developmental sketch of Lake Linganore at Eaglehead, a community relatively the size of Frederick at completion involving a potential population of 30,000.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 2001
Some people are talking trash about the county landfill as they wait in traffic jams to pay for a service they used to get for free. And the dump’s long-standing policy of not accepting cash has worsened the wait. When people arrive to dump their garbage, workers at the gate have to get their names and addresses to send them bills.
HAGERSTOWN — As the insects sleep, snug in their egg masses, forest managers are marshaling forces to battle what is expected to be Maryland’s biggest infestation of gypsy moth caterpillars in at least six years. They are begging money and charting a strategy for spraying pesticides this spring on 50,000 acres, mainly in western Maryland from Garrett County to the forests around Camp David.
"...consisting of a variety of very pretty handkerchiefs, sixty-four in all in commemoration of her birthday. In addition to these, she was the recipient of a pair of towels and a handbag." First off, I never heard of a handkerchief shower, that's fun. The second part reminded me of hearing Kristen Chenowith misunderstood a phone message and sent a basket of muffins to a viewing. "I took towels to a handkerchief shower, my bad!" Lol
