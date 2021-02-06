SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1971
Alan Whitmore of Jefferson was in for a rude surprise when he returned home last night. His trailer in the Concord Trailer Court was completely destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon. Police investigation indicated that an oil burner exploded, causing the fire. “The fire was strictly accidental. There was no foul play,” state police reported.
The Frederick County Community Shelter Plan indicates a lack of public fallout shelter protection for people living in the suburbs, George J. Stup, Frederick County Civil Defense director, said in discussing the county-wide distribution Friday of the plan as a supplement to the News-Post and county weekly newspapers. “There is fallout protection for 22,744 of the approximately 83,000 people living in Frederick. The problem pointed up in our Community Shelter Plan is that not all shelters are located where needed,” Stup said.
“Friendly Village,” a 331-unit mobile home development, on U.S. 15 south of Frederick at the intersection of Interstate 70 South, will open Aug. 1 this year, according to R.A. Watts, director of American Mobile Homes. Work on the 50-acre tract has been delayed, Watt said, because of winter weather and engineering problems concerning access onto U.S. 15 and drainage problems the new road may cause.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 2001
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” stops postal workers or lottery winners from traveling the great outdoors — at least snow doesn’t stop them. Monday, a Frederick couple ignored the morning snowstorm and drove to Baltimore to cash in their $150,000 Big Game lottery ticket.
Massive job cuts in the dot-com industry suggests that the “sex appeal” of the e-commerce industry has worn out. However, business is up for companies in the “outsourcing” arena, and there are still thousands of high-tech jobs that need to be filled in the Washington metropolitan region, according to those in the business.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1921
The two-day carnival given in the town hall of Thurmont, Md., on Friday and Saturday night last, for the benefit of the Thurmont school, it was estimated last night cleared about $500. The carnival was put on by the faculty and students of the Thurmont school, and the proceeds will be used for school purposes.
Farmers, tractor-owning, those interested in tractors and in power farming will be enrolled at one of the most “unique” schools to be conducted in this county in years. It will be a tractor school, called to order by the Frederick Motor Company, at its offices and shops at 225 East Patrick street. Experts from the Washington branch of the Ford Motor Company will be the instructors. While it is a Fordson school, any farmer, any tractor owner, no matter what type, is invited to attend.
Sufficient proof, it is believed, has been discovered to show that Joseph Brown and Harry Orme, now in jail charged with several or more city robberies, are also guilty of breaking in the Pennsylvania Railroad Station and Adams Express office, at Walkersville. These places were robbed some weeks ago, and the thieves, at the time, succeeded in making good their escape.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2001
Coffee weathers both good times and bad. Ask Ruth Lamonthe. Ms. Lamonthe, owner of Frederick Coffee Company at 100 East St., believes the coffee business ranks among the best of enterprises in dismal economic times. “Once people have had a gourmet cup of coffee, it’s almost impossible to go back to what you can get in a grocery story,” Ms. Lamonthe said. Her 10-year business, launched in a recession, has expanded from a 534-square-foot space to its current 1,600 square feet.
Although Frederick County farmers annually contribute a whopping $135 million to the local economy, they’re also part of an industry that suffers from rising production costs and low commodity prices. The creation of a “Frederick Farm Viability Program” could bring area farmers access to better business planning and greater risk capital investment, among other benefits.
