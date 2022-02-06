100 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1922
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the large house on the farm of W.O. Repp, a mile northeast of Johnsville, a few days ago. The flames, fanned by a strong wind, gained headway rapidly and by the time assistance arrived, the building was destroyed beyond saving. Most of the contents of the house was also destroyed. Mrs. Repp discovered the fire about 2 o'clock and at first thought her husband had forgotten to turn off the electric lights. In a few minutes, however, she discovered that the house was on fire and quickly aroused the family. Neighbors were called over the telephone but on account of many being asleep but few responded. The family fought the fire in their night clothing.
A movement directed at "our antiquated time calendar" is getting under way. The Liberty Calendar Association of America is behind it. It is proposed that there be 13 months, 52 weeks and 364 days, with the odd day called "New Year's Day," to come between December 31 and January 1. In Leap Year the odd day would be called "Leap Year Day" and would come between June 30 and July 1. The extra month is to be called "Vern" because it takes in "Vernal Equinox" and would begin in spring. Each day of the month would always come on a certain day. Easter would always fall on March 14. The proponents declare that "this simplification will dispense with the need for printed calendars, saving almost $25,000,000 a year from this alone."
An evangelistic campaign which is expected to last at least three weeks was opened at the Methodist Episcopal church last night. The evangelist in charge of the services, Rev. George D. Eastes, Norfolk, Va., took as his subject, "The Weapon of Certain Victory," and dwelt at length on the power and purpose of prayer.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 2002
About 14 months ago, county school officials said they would limit the use of school athletic fields by community groups because the fields are overused and in bad shape. They also planned to charge usage fees for field use. The school system has not taken action on either decision. School officials said many of the fields need major reconstruction or lesser kinds of work.
A 72-year-old Laurel Democrat who supports the decriminalization of gambling and prostitution wants to be the 6th District's representative in Congress. Charles C. McPeek called himself a working man and country man who wants to abolish the two party system. Mr. McPeek's Laurel home places him in the 5th District, a fact that doesn't disqualify him from entering the 6th District race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.