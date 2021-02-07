100 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1921
The two-day carnival given in the town hall of Thurmont, Md., on Friday and Saturday night last, for the benefit of the Thurmont school, it was estimated last night cleared about $500. The carnival was put on by the faculty and students of the Thurmont school and the proceeds will be used for school purposes.
Farmers, tractor-owning, those interested in tractors, and in power farming will be enrolled at one of the most "unique" schools to be conducted in this county in years. It will be a tractor school, called to order by the Frederick Motor Company, at its offices and shops at 225 East Patrick street. Experts from the Washington branch of the Ford Motor Company will be the instructors. While it is a Fordson school, any farmer, any tractor owner, now matter what type, is invited to attend.
Sufficient proof, it is believed, has been discovered to show that Joseph Brown and Harry Orme, now in jail charged with several or more city robberies, are also guilty of breaking in the Pennsylvania Railroad Station and Adams Express office, at Walkersville. These places were robbed some weeks ago, and the thieves, at the time, succeeded in making good their escape.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2001
Coffee weathers both good times and bad. Ask Ruth Lamonthe. Ms. Lamonthe, owner of Frederick Coffee Company at 100 East St., believes the coffee business ranks among the best of enterprises in dismal economic times. "Once people have had a gourmet cup of coffee, it's almost impossible to go back to what you can get in a grocery story," Ms. Lamonthe said. Her 10-year business launched in a recession, has expanded from a 534-square-foot space to its current 1,600 square feet.
Although Frederick County farmers annually contribute a whopping $135 million to the local economy, they're also part of an industry that suffers from rising production costs and low commodity prices. The creation of a "Frederick Farm Viability Program" could bring area farmers access to better business planning and greater risk capital investment, among other benefits.
