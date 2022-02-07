100 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1922
Reno S. Harp, it was learned yesterday, has been offered by President Harding an important legal appointment in the Federal Income Tax Department. It was also learned that he is being seriously considered as Federal Fish Commissioner, an office with which his name has been connected since the change in the National Administration at Washington. While Mr. Harp, when seen last night preferred not to discuss developments that have placed him in line for an important position in Washington, he stated that he had been offered a legal position by the President in the Income Tax Department. About ten days ago, President Harding invited Mr. Harp to the White House for a conference and offered him the position.
Two Brunswick boys, who wandered far from home and who were taken ill while away, were glad to get back to their original places of abode when their mothers found them in far-off Tennessee. The boys are George McCormick, 16, and Ernest Lloyd, 14, both of Brunswick. They disappeared from their homes in Brunswick on December 30 and now are again, sadder but wiser.
While on a motor trip in Pleasant Valley, on the county road about a mile north of Weverton Friday afternoon during the time that the wind was blowing almost a hurricane, Mayor Shafer and Mr. Lee Feete escaped what might have been a serious accident. A large limb blew from a dead tree along the roadside and fell directly across the front of the automobile, just over the front seat on which both men were riding. The front of the machine was broken, and the top forced down on the heads of both men. The machine top broke the force of the blow, and neither of the occupants received the slightest injury, except crushed hats.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1972
Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts from a 100-mile radius crowded the snowy slopes of Round Meadow Camp yesterday, making the first Winter Festival at Catoctin Mountain Park an overwhelming success. The Catoctin Mountain Tourist Council and National Park Service had estimated 500 to 1,000 people would come up to see the demonstrations of dog-sledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and displays of winter sports equipment. Much to the surprise of everyone concerned, at least 5,000 people showed up, in spite of heavy skies and snow warnings.
A truck in a National Guard convoy exploded Saturday, killing its 38-year-old Baltimore driver on Md. 81 near Sabillasville, state police said. The explosion was blamed on a leak in an acetylene canister in the truck. Acetylene is one of the most dangerous industrial gases. A bump in the road apparently created enough shock to detonate the gas, state police said. Debris scattered over an area of about 300 yards in all directions, and windows were shattered in nearby homes, police said.
If last night’s weather forecast was accurate, Frederick County is feeling the effect this morning of a four-inch snowfall, the season’s largest to date.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2002
BALTIMORE — Ireland’s biggest bank on Wednesday accused a currency trader at its Baltimore subsidiary of stealing $750 million in what could be the largest such scam since a rogue employee brought down England’s Barings Bank in the mid-1990s. There are several branch offices of Allfirst Bank in Frederick County.
ANNAPOLIS — State lawmakers are considering allowing local jurisdictions to use cameras and radar guns to catch speeding motorists. The House Commerce and Government Matters Committee heard testimony Tuesday about the program, which would be similar to one that uses cameras in several jurisdictions to photograph red light runners, who receive tickets in the mail.
Youth basketball is not just for the quick and talented. There are plenty of ways to give all children equal amounts of playing time and cut costs, say leaders of the nonprofit Sertoma and Monocacy youth basketball leagues. “We’ve succeeded in taking the focus off competitiveness and put it squarely on recreation,” said Gary Bennett, a volunteer for the Monocacy league.
