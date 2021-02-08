100 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1921
Stricken suddenly with heart failure while performing duties at Police Headquarters shortly after 7 o’clock last evening, Desk Sergeant Lewis F. Carter, 64 years old, died in a chair before the arrival of a physician. While he had not been in robust health for some time, the attack came suddenly, and death followed in a few minutes.
The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company has completed a new high-tension 33,000-volt power wire between the city and Mount Airy, a distance of seventeen miles. Work on the extension was begun last October and as soon as substation connections are made at the terminals, which will require four or five days, everything will be in readiness to turn on the current.
Elmer Horman, residing near Frederick Junction, is the owner of a grade Holstein cow that gave birth to triplet calves about a week ago. The calves are reportedly about the same size, and all three appear healthy and strong. Birth of triplets is very unusual.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1971
Sabillasville is one of the beckoning, restful residential communities of Northern Frederick County, possessing something of the same magical attraction for old residents and new that “Hi-Catoctin” had had for most Presidents of the United States since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
A weekend excursion by four Hood College students to Lafayette College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, ended in tragedy Saturday when the car in which they were riding was struck by a tractor trailer on Route 15 near Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. A passenger in the car was killed, and the driver of the vehicle and two remaining passengers were admitted to hospitals in Harrisburg.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 2001
Three Baltimore men were arrested Wednesday in the second bank robbery in downtown Frederick in less than two weeks. Police were called to the Allfirst Bank at 26 N. Court St. at 12:30 p.m., where a man had handed a note to a teller that announced the holdup, Lt. Tom Chase said.
The City of Frederick wants to quickly move forward with development plans along Carroll Creek, Richard Griffin, executive director of the Greater Frederick Development Corp., said Wednesday. Mr. Griffin said the city, through the GFDC, is about to retain a consultant to develop a first phase plan for a new gateway into the city along East Street extended, sections of which are currently under construction.
The city’s second community outreach meeting at Taney and John Hanson public housing apartments was sparsely attended Wednesday night. Outside, an equally small group of demonstrators railed against city police. About 10 people, half of them public housing tenants, attended the meeting. The protesters numbered about five. The lack of interest and continuing protests didn’t deter Frederick officials from restating their commitment to the tenants.
