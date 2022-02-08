100 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1922
The family of the late Corporal Charles F. Walker, of Company A, 115th Infantry, who was killed in action during the World War, has received word of the arrival of his body at Washington, D.C. Along with 42 others, he will be buried with military honors tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 o’clock. Chaplains John J. Campbell and Julleh E. Yates of the United States Army are conducting the religious services. Corporal Walker enlisted as a private in Company A just as that organization was leaving for the Mexican border in the summer of 1916. He left with the company for Camp McClellan, Anniston, Alabama, and was made a corporal in February 1918, shortly before the company was sent abroad.
Emory L. Coblentz was yesterday afternoon reelected president of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company, together with all of his associate officials at a meeting of the board of directors following the annual gathering of the stockholders of the company.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1972
Six stolen cars and a three-quarter-ton truck, also stolen, were recovered Monday in police raids on garages believed to be connected with what was called a “very sophisticated” auto theft ring. An Opel, a Camaro and several stolen motors were discovered at an Evergreen Point performance shop. A Vega and a Camaro were found in a private garage on Madison Street. The truck was located in a parking space on a street in Frederick City. A Cadillac and Mercedes Benz were recovered in Anne Arundel County.
The route of a proposed high-voltage power line between Mount Airy in Frederick County and Mount Zion in Montgomery County was criticized by planners from both counties as well as a representative of a U.S. Army emergency communications facility near Mount Zion at a public hearing on Monday.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 2002
About a dozen men and women living in tents on wooded property owned by Frederick Brick Works Inc. were given trespassing notices this week that ordered them to leave the property within two days or be removed.
Three men accused of robbing a bank in downtown Frederick last year apparently let their fingers do the walking. Deputy State’s Attorney Charles Smith said the suspects, all Baltimore area residents, selected the first financial institution they found in the local Yellow Pages — Allfirst. The phone book and a map of downtown Frederick were found in the suspects’ vehicle when it was stopped on Interstate 70 by Frederick Police and Maryland State Police. The men were headed back to the Baltimore area when they were apprehended.
Tears welled up in PJ Richardson’s eyes as he talked about his company’s role in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the United States. Mr. Richardson is chief executive officer of The Reeves Group in Frederick, a manufacturer and distributor of decontamination and domestic preparedness equipment. The company was one of the first groups at the scene of the plane crash in Pennsylvania and still has a presence at the World Trade Center site in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.