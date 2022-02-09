100 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1922
Rapid progress is being made on the new dining hall and dormitory of Hood College now under construction. The work is going forward as rapidly as weather conditions will permit. It is thought that the building will be completed by the time college opens next fall.
Articles of incorporation have been filed with the clerk of the court for two concerns. The one has no capitalization while the other is capitalized at $10,000. The Maryland Association of Agricultural Fairs Inc. has for its purpose the advancement, protection and improvement of agriculture and horticulture in all its branches; the improvement of cattle, horses and live stock; the promotion of stock raising, horse racing and trials of speed; and the promotion, conduct, holding and improvement of fairs and exhibitions for the display of agricultural and horticultural products, horses, cattle, fowls and domestic arts, manufactures, farming and gardening implements and all things relating to the cultivation of the soil and its products. The purpose of the Kaufman Motor Co. is to sell, manufacture and exchange motor cars, accessories, tires, tubes, tractors, machinery, tools and implements along with the general garage business.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1972
A long-range plan calling for the construction of seven new power plants in Maryland, including a 2,500-megawatt nuclear plant near Point of Rocks, is being studied by the Department of Natural Resources. The proposed site in Frederick County is an 829-acre tract of land owned by Potomac Edison approximately 2 miles downstream from Point of Rocks. If the projections of the planners are accurate and the proposal is approved, the atomic plant may be in operation by the mid-1980s.
A 1968 robbery of a branch office of Fredericktown Bank and Trust Company has apparently been solved with the arrest of one of the alleged participants. A Kensington man was arrested on Monday on a federal warrant charging participation in the robbery in which more than $31,000 was taken from the Prospect Shopping Center branch office, according to the FBI. Two other men involved in the robbery are presently serving 15-year prison terms following their convictions on other bank robbery charges, Frederick City Police said.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty fired Permits and Code Management Director Gary Hessong because she disagreed with his management of the department, the mayor said Friday. Ms. Dougherty described her conflict with Mr. Hessong, 36, as “serious philosophical differences.” The firing came one week after Ms. Dougherty blasted Mr. Hessong for lax enforcement of city code, failed blight abatement efforts and undermining the work of aggressive code inspectors.
A burned up 1999 Jeep Cherokee found Friday at Gas House Pike was intentionally set on fire, said deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage, police said. A construction worker found the burnt vehicle across from the golf course on Gas House Pike and alerted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
