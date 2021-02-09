100 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2021
Contract for the first four-story business house to be constructed in Frederick was awarded yesterday morning to Lloyd C. Culler, contractor, by Harry F. Shipley, who has for years conducted a stationery store in the city. B. Evard Kepney is the architect. Special significance is attached to the letting of this contract. It breaks the long-building drought that has existed in Frederick, and contractors believe is the beginning of the long-predicted building boon in the city and county.
Edna, the little 3-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Darner, Washington street, was badly burned from her waist to the top of her head yesterday morning. The timely arrival of her mother, who was in another part of the house, saved the child from being burned to death and and probably prevented the house from being destroyed.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1971
“I believe we owe it to all our youth to provide them with more than the basic traditional subjects, and one of these things is the choice of training in an occupation that will give self-esteem, confidence, satisfaction and a salable skill,” county supervisor of Vocational Education Michael Morton told members of the Board of Education recently. Morton advocates the establishment in Frederick County schools of a career development program to include the needs and goals of the students, the educational system and the community.
About 50 people gathered at the Red Horse Steak House last night to witness Exchange Club awards to Frederick’s law enforcement officials and to listen to a speech by a Baltimore FBI Special Agent. Before presenting appreciation awards to City Police Chief Charles V. Main, State Police Lieutenant Walter H. Wahl, and Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner, Exchange Club President Raymond Ricket said, “These are the most important and most misunderstood public servants we have.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2001
Maryland lawmakers spanning the political spectrum stood on the State House steps Thursday supporting a bill that would legalize marijuana for terminally ill patients. The patients use the drug to fight pain, build appetite and combat nausea caused either by their disease, or the treatments for the disease. But they do so at the risk of being fined or jailed. The bill would protect them and their property.
Citizens Nursing Home, the Montevue Home and the idea of opening a one-stop senior resource center were the biggest losers Thursday when the county commissioners heard recommendations for Frederick County’s five-year Capital Improvements Program budget. The three projects were also among the most costly. A recommended $18.7 million for Citizens Nursing Home, a $5.9 million for Montevue Home renovations and $13.5 million for a senior center were three of six major projects passed over by the staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.