100 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1921
A quantity of dynamite was stolen on Thursday night from the Shank and Etzler Lime Company, near this city. The dynamite was stored in the magazine at the quarry and the thief or thieves broke into the side of the building and stole about 100 pounds of the explosive. No caps or fuses were taken as these by law are required to be stored apart from the explosive used around the quarry.
What will be the ice situation here in the city and county next summer? This question is being asked daily by hundreds of people and remains unanswered. There has not been a sufficient cold snap to form ice this winter and the prospects right now point to a very slim chance during the rest of this month. Only once this winter has there been any skating and then only on still water ponds in protected places.
There is one telephone for every ten persons in Maryland. Figures of the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company show that there was a total of 132,136 telephone stations in service on November 30, 1920, throughout the state. This represents a net gain of over 10,500 stations during the twelve months ending that date, and is the largest growth in a single year in the history of the company.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 2001
A young driver escaped serious injury Tuesday night when he apparently tried to beat a train as he crossed some railroad tracks and failed, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. Cpl. Keith Bowerman said the 7:35 p.m. collision between the Maryland Midland train and the Chevrolet passenger car occurred at an unguarded rail crossing on Graceham Road.
Frederick County schools will soon limit the time community athletic groups can spend on school playing fields, but the county government won't be able to provide alternate facilities, officials said. School athletic fields can't take the present level of use by community teams, and many fields need rehabilitation, and some need total reconstruction, school planner Ray Barnes said. The work will cost millions, according to a study first released last month.
