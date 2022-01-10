100 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1922
The Pomona Grange, of Frederick county, composed of the various granges, will meet in Middletown Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. The meeting is expected to be one of the most important ever held. There has been considerable feeling among the farmers for some time that they have been treated unfairly in that the prices of their products have been reduced and that they have been obliged to sit quietly by and wait for the prices of other commodities to drop at their pleasure. Possible remedies for this situation will be discussed at the grange meeting.
The coinage of the new “peace” dollar of which only 500,000 are to be issued, recalls some interesting facts on the various kinds of money formerly in common use in this country which have been withdrawn from circulation and are now regarded as obsolete. These include the old-time fractional paper notes as well as a number of coins of several denominations, authorized from time to time by Congress, turned out for a while at the mints and at last withdrawn.
Letters and resolutions from all quarters of the state and from all classes of people placing a high value on the work of the Maryland state police since their organization last winter have been received by Motor Vehicle Commissioner E. Austin Baughman, organizer and head of the force. The letters and resolutions come from women who say that the roads have been cleared of characters who made travel unsafe; from bankers who praise the efforts the force is making to control bank robbers; from persons who express their thanks for stolen cars recovered; from those identified with county fairs and like gatherings who say that the force has been invaluable in handling crowds and their work in patrolling the roads to prevent accidents and to give assistance when accidents occur.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1972
When a “Code 99” is broadcast across the intercom system at Frederick Memorial Hospital, normal operations cease. Code 99 is the designation that the Disaster Plan is in effect and the hospital staff must adjust immediately to handle an emergency situation of significant proportions.
Promising to be a touchy issue by Frederick County’s senators and delegates to the General Assembly is a request by the Middletown Amvets Club for legislation which could give them a liquor license. Middletown Valley has traditionally been a dry area as far as alcoholic beverage sales is concerned, and a change in the law has been requested by the veterans organization.
HONG KONG — The once-great passenger liner Queen Elizabeth, gutted by flames, capsized just before noon Monday. “She rolled over and died,” a harbor official said. The former queen of the Atlantic run lay on her side, her one remaining funnel just above the water line. The other funnel went earlier Monday as the inferno inside the ship caused her plates to collapse inward.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 2002
A proposal to offer an abstinence-only sex education course in Frederick County public schools was turned down Wednesday by a majority of the Board of Education. No direct vote was taken, but the board effectively rejected the proposal by approving an advisory committee recommendation that the schools offer only their current curriculum, which includes material on contraceptives and safe sex.
Hood College and Mount St. Mary’s College Wednesday initiated their joint distance learning initiative through a “Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.” At their separate locations the two schools celebrated their collaborative creation of a shared classroom through Verizon’s Maryland Interactive Distance Learning Network (MIDLN) program. At the ceremony, faculty and technology officers demonstrated their new distance learning capabilities using cameras, projection screens and microphones on separate rooms at each school to interact with one another. Professors will be able to control video cameras by remote and speak to both classes through wireless microphones.
