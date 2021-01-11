100 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1921
The local Brunswick business men have settled down to the annual stock-taking or house cleaning after the best season of holiday trade that the town has ever experienced. The two B&O pay days, just before Christmas and only one week apart, put a large amount of money in circulation, and local business men were well-stocked up to take advantage of this good opportunity.
The body of Private Murray S. Baker, son of Henry Baker, of near Thurmont, arrived in Thurmont on Sunday evening from New York. Private Baker, who was attached to Co. E, 146th Infantry, was killed in France. A military funeral will take place on Tuesday afternoon at 2 with services in the U.R. church, Thurmont. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. M.L. Creager and Son funeral director.
Ten garter snakes were dug up yesterday afternoon by Austin Wachter while working on Muddy Run Hill near Charlesville. The snakes were in the ground about three inches beneath the surface and were all within two feet of each other. Mr. Wachter was working on the state road and was digging in the side of a hill when the snakes were discovered. Snakes being near the surface of the ground is a sure sign of continued warm weather.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1971
The Middletown Valley Athletic Association held its first annual sports banquet Saturday with over 300 people in attendance. Billy Hunter, coach of the world champion Baltimore Orioles, was the guest speaker for the affair.
State police suspect no arson involved in two fires that destroyed property valued at $15,000 in the county Saturday night. the first fire destroyed a property estimated at $5,000 in a garage owned by Warren Davis on Rt. 2 in Monrovia, police said. The second Saturday night fire was discovered just before midnight on the southwest side of Putman Road in Lewistown. The blaze destroyed the basement, first floor joists, living room, fireplace and furnace, all of which police estimate as a $10,000 loss. The cabin was owned by Willis Hewitt and was being rented.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 2001
Good Morning! “The trouble with being a breadwinner nowadays is that the government is in for such a big slice.” — Mary McCoy
A volunteer firefighter collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack Wednesday night as he prepared to help extinguish a mulch fire behind the Frederick Fairgrounds. Gilmore “Butch” Stitely III was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Mr. Stitely, 54, was a member of the Independent Hose Co. and Citizens Truck Co.
