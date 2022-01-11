100 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1922
Conditions are still chaotic in the Chinese province of Hunan, according to Miss Marion Firor, Frederick county missionary, who is stationed at Yochow in that province and who lectured at the Reformed church on Sunday night. There is considerable fighting between the soldiers of the North and of the South in that province, she says. The armies from the south defend a government that has Canton for a seat. The Peking government is recognized by the governments of foreign nations.
An attempt on the part of men believed to have been bootleggers to wreck the car and seize the cargo of another band of whisky runners came to light here yesterday when it became known that the state police are investigating the placing of two heavy steel oil caldrons across the State road near Ridgeville at a narrow place. The caldrons were placed in position Saturday afternoon by two men who after completing their work concealed themselves in a nearby field. The kegs were placed on a sharp curve at a culvert, and their position made sure that cars would be wrecked unless their drivers came to a full stop. Before the robbery could be executed, state police were notified, and the men in the field fled before police arrived.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1972
Garbage collection has been compulsory for every homeowner in the corporate limits in Woodsboro for the past eight months, and results are surprisingly successful, officials reported at last night’s town meeting. “I never before saw so much garbage out in front of homes on Monday morning since we got compulsory garbage collection,” Burgess Maurice Murray said. “I don’t know where it went before.” Recent counts say Frederick County has more than 40 illegal dumps. Burgees Murray and the Woodsboro councilmen suggested the county officials follow Woodsboro’s example and force all county residents to pay a tax to cover collection.
Plans for a concerted effort to register voters in Frederick County, with an emphasis on registering high school seniors, were announced Monday by Frederick County’s Board of Education and Board of Election Supervisors. The program, a nine-week course developed under the supervision of the Board of Education’s Supervisor of Social Studies Robert Hess, is designed to instruct students in the complete election process.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 2002
With a “friendly” new legislative district in the offing, a former member of the House of Delegates said Thursday he sees a chance to get his old job back. Charles E. Smith of Brunswick, who lost a reelection bid 19 years ago, said he had hired a campaign treasurer and formed a committee to explore a run for District 3B. “It’s going to be fun to look forward to a campaign,” Mr. Smith said. At least one Republican is eyeing the seat as well. Fred Maxey, who is Sen. Alex Mooney’s legislative assistant, filed in December for the seat.
Terry Reimer spent four years researching information on Frederick buildings that served as hospitals during the Civil War. She compiled that information into a book, “One Vast Hospital: The Civil War Sites in Frederick, Maryland, after Antietam.” The book’s publisher is the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick, where Ms. Reimer serves as public relations coordinator and director of research.
