100 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1922
Blockading county roads, paralyzing telephone and telegraphic service, and tying up the lines of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company, the worst “blizzard” in 14 years, swept over Frederick county yesterday. Whittier’s “Snowbound” has a new significance to Frederick countians today, for “Snowbound” describes the plight of the city and county today.
The average family is spending 52 percent more for food now than in the pre-war period, according to retail food price reports to the Department of Labor, says The New York Herald. The dollar these days is worth 65 cents, as compared with its pre-war counterpart, and it experienced a decided increase in value during 1921.
The Red Fez Club of Frederick county will hold an oyster roast in the Masonic Temple on Tuesday night. A number of guests from Washington and Baltimore are expected to attend.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1972
Three gunmen wearing ski masks made off with $46,000 after holding up a branch of the Maryland National Bank in nearby Ridgeville Tuesday at 10:55 a.m. It was the largest heist in history from the bank, which has over 100 branches throughout the state. The getaway car, a stolen 1969 light green station wagon that was reportedly manned by a fourth robber, was found abandoned near the intersection of U.S. 40 and Md. 27 about one mile south of the bank, but no other leads were reported by investigating FBI agents and state police.
Forty concerned countians met last night at Frederick High School in an attempt to form a task force on youth. The meeting was an encounter group — a hassle among 40 individuals, each eager for action but not sure what road to take. Some people had definite ideas. The Jesus people called for a Christian coffee house, and Julius Sharon asked for help in the ghetto with black problems of drug abuse. Many others, a mixture of youth in their 20s and adults, voiced a general, undirected concern. “I’m at a loss to know exactly what we are,” said one middle-aged woman after two hours of talk.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 2002
Twenty years after Lt. Robert Yinger retired as Frederick barrack commander of the Maryland State Police, another Lt. Yinger is at the helm. Lt. Scott Yinger, that is. A 19-year veteran with the Maryland State Police, the younger half of the father-son duo packed up his things from his post in La Plata this week and moved them to the Frederick barrack to replace the recently promoted Capt. Robert Turano.
Two Middletown High School students who decided to leave school with an older friend and “go hill-hopping” Friday were taken to area hospitals after their car went airborne, hit an embankment and rolled over, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputy First Class William Folden said the girls told him “that they decided to go hill-hopping when the substitute teacher didn’t take the roll.”
There’s a $4,000 reward for help in finding the person who threw a 10-week-old kitten from a pickup onto Md. 107 in Poolesville on Christmas Day. Police said the kitten was rescued from a storm drain. The reward money has been raised by the Humane Society, Truman Communications and the Poolesville Veterinary Clinic.
