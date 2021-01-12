100 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1921
Infuriated by pain, a beef marked for execution on Monday escaped from the farm of H.L. Cross, near West Friendship, and pursued by six or seven men, some armed with guns, dashed to the state road and into the bus of William C. Hann, this city. The animal was killed instantly from the shock.
A stranger described as a very tall man, wearing a black overcoat buttoned closely about his neck, has caused considerable apprehension in the neighborhood of Catoctin Furnace during the past week. Persons who have seen the man have become suspicious and have taken steps to protect themselves and their property. It is said that he was first seen in that locality last Wednesday or Thursday and since that time has been prowling about every night between the hours of 8 and 11.
Plans are now being carried out by the Star Motor Company, which has recently commenced operations on East Patrick street, made necessary the tearing down of what has been said to be the third oldest house in Frederick. The timbers were in an excellent state of preservation. It is thought to have been built in Revolutionary days by Eugene Gombere, or Gomber. It was built of logs, perfectly square, with four rooms below and four above, doorways with latches and widows with tiny panes. It was lately known as the Brookey house.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1971
The Department of the Army has confirmed its plans to split the early warning detection and protection programs at Fort Detrick by moving about 50 positions, mainly technical, to Edgewood Arsenal by the end of June. Ranking civilian scientists at Fort Detrick have expressed amazement and concern over the split in the remaining functions at the post. “We’re all set up now, and any split would only result in confusion,” one official said.
Over the weekend a vandal or vandals broke into two Frederick County schools, throwing eggs, spraying paint and causing other damage. Hit were the Liberty School in Libertytown and the Parkway School in Frederick. At Liberty, the vandals scattered papers in classrooms, “wrote quite a few nasty, four-letter words on chalk boards,” and took 12 dozen eggs and threw them all over the cafeteria.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 2001
Despite the continued onslaught of residents opposed to the construction of a three-story luxury condominium building overlooking Baker Park, the basic elements of Baker View condos won unanimous approval from the Frederick Historic District Commission on Thursday night.
A Jefferson Pike farmhouse, which was more than 100 years old and under renovation, was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Seventy firefighters fought the blaze, which started about 3:30 p.m., said Brunswick Fire Chief Wade Watson. The State Fire Marshal’s office has ruled out arson and is waiting for an electrician to inspect the ruins before filing a report. Estimated damage was $200,000.
