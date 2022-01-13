100 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1922
Superintendent of Streets E. Peter Mantz had a large force of workmen clearing off the street crossings yesterday. A number of carts were pressed into service, and as rapidly as possible, the snow was carted away and dumped into Carroll Creek. Most of the activity of the street force was directed to Market street. Yesterday, a road scraper was used to clear the middle of the street to make the way clear for traffic.
Miss Corilla Shankle, who on Tuesday morning swallowed half a tablet of bichloride of mercury while at work, is improving at her home on West Patrick street. Although her life was never in danger, antidotes were administered to the girl, and she was taken home. No reason could be assigned why the girl took the poison.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1972
George Dredden Jr., chairman of the Frederick County Human Relations Council, announced this week that he will resign from his post at the end of February. “I just thought I did not have the time to give my best effort to the community and the council,” Dredden said. “If you’re going to assume the mantle of leadership, you have to wear it. You can’t give lip service to it.”
The case of a 19-year-old Mount Airy man, charged with carnal knowledge and brought to trial Wednesday, was suddenly dismissed by Judge Stanley Y. Bennett when the state’s second and chief witness surprised all present by reversing her testimony and denying she had had sexual intercourse with him. Under cross-examination, the 14-year-old brunette told defense attorney William Wenner that she had not in fact had intercourse with the man because he discovered her age but made an agreement with him to pretend to the older sister who also participated in their Detrick Road escapade that they had “done it.”
20 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.