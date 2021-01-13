100 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1921
About one hundred and fifty persons, patrons of public education, attended an interesting meeting of the Patrons League of the Adamstown High School at the school building last night. Miss Mary Bell, principal of the school, presided, and County Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer was the principal speaker.
One of the 16 engines recently acquired by the Baltimore and Ohio railroad was brought to Brunswick this week and will within the next few days be operated from that place. The other will be brought there sometime later. Because of their great power and speed, the engines will be used to haul freight through the mountainous sections of the company’s system.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1971
Alcoholism, “the most deadly disease,” affects 1,790 Frederick Countians, according to latest statistics, which show between eight and ten million alcoholics in this nation. Frederick Union Rescue Mission Superintendent M. Ray Zerbe told Frederick Kiwanians at their Tuesday meeting that “the liquor menace today threatens the foundations of stable social life” and termed the disease the nation’s number one health problem.
The Frederick High School Cadets moved into sole possession of first place in the Tri-State League last night as they whipped the South Hagerstown Rebels, 78-68.
Investigators were called in Sunday to seek the origin of a blaze that leveled the barn of Mrs. Mary Harbaugh, located in Harbaugh Valley, near Thurmont. Arson is suspected, firemen said. The frame barn, 40x50 feet, was destroyed, in addition to 2,100 bales of hay, a combine, a corn picker and a grain drill. Firemen set the loss at upwards of $10,000.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 2001
Months of saber rattling ended in about a minute Friday morning when Delegate Louise Snodgrass was re-elected chairman of the county’s eight-member General Assembly delegation. Sen. Timothy Ferguson, R-Frederick/Carroll, has been a vocal critic of Mrs. Snodgrass’s leadership, decrying her attempt to bring a tax bill to the Senate without support from either of the county’s two senators.
The National Science Foundation has given Frederick Community College the school’s largest federal grant. The $182,252 is also the second largest grant of any kind given to FCC in its 44-year history, according to a school spokesman.
