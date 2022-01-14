100 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1922
The annual meeting of the Independent Hose Company to nominate officers for the coming year was held at the engine hall last night with a large attendance. The meeting was spirited and enthusiastic, and much interest was evinced in the splendid condition of the company. Nineteen applications were received for new members, and plans were made for the annual meeting, election of officers and “food” on the evening of January 27.
After being missing for nearly four weeks, Mildred Main, 14-year-old daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Charles W. Main, Wisner street, was found in Hagerstown Thursday and brought back to this city. Although staying only 26 miles from Frederick practically all of the time that she was missing, one of the reasons that the police of Hagerstown did not discover the Main girl was that she was living in that city under the name of Helen King. No reason was advanced by the girl why she left home and lived in Hagerstown under an assumed name.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1972
A quantity of marijuana was found, and three men were arrested in a disturbance Wednesday night at the Gold Dust Inn south of Frederick. At the height of the incident, police said about 25 persons were gathered in the parking lot of the night club yelling at police.
An alternative to State Road Commission plans for widening a portion of U.S. 40 east of Frederick City when it is upgraded to Interstate 70 North received the informal endorsement of the Frederick Planning Commission. The proposal alternative involves construction of a new six-lane highway north of the present U.S. 40 between Ijamsville Road and I-70 South.
St. John’s Elementary School, East Second Street, Frederick, will be closed today to give students and teachers a chance to recuperate from an onslaught of colds, flu and viruses. One-fourth of the student body of 425 were absent this week and seven of the school’s 15 teachers were sick, Sister Marianna, principal of St. John’s said yesterday.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 2002
Destined for the families of New York firefighters killed Sept. 11, tens of thousands of sympathy cards from all over the nation were sorted in Emmitsburg Saturday. The messages were entrusted to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation for distribution. The foundation received the letters, cards and gifts at its Emmitsburg and College Park offices. They were sorted and repackaged at the Vigilant firehouse and another location in Bowie by members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.Frederick police are investigating the theft of three Hondas and two Acura Integras between Saturday and Sunday. A number of car stereos, amplifiers and speakers were stolen from other vehicles as well, police said. Most of the thefts took place in areas off the Golden Mile, police said. Three of the vehicles, one with its wheels missing, have been recovered in Montgomery County. No arrests have been made, police said.
Though the actors have left the stage, a story about peace on earth during World War II lives on in memories — and soon in a made-for-television film. The story concerns a German mother and her 12-year-old son, Fritz, who took three American and four German soldiers into their mountain cabin on Christmas Eve 1944, promising them food and shelter if the warriors agreed to put aside their differences for one evening. The two groups of soldiers went their separate ways the next morning. But the search to locate the soldiers became a lifelong obsession for the boy, and a well-worn war story for Sgt. Ralph Blank, one of the American soldiers who had settled in Frederick. The boy, Fritz Vincken, reunited with Mr. Blank at Northampton Manor Nursing Home, Frederick, in January 1966, after the story ran on the TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.” A portion of the story has already been committed to film, titled “Silent Night.”
