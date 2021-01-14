100 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1921
Supporters of a milk ordinance that “will adequately protect the health of the people of Frederick” are lining up behind the proposed city legislation presented to the mayor and aldermen last summer. Yesterday afternoon, the Frederick County Medical Society held a meeting in the YMCA, adopting the resolution.
Fire in the chimney of the residence of Edward Tracy, 210 East Third St., caused an alarm to be turned in yesterday. Members of the family, with the assistance of some of the neighbors were able to put the fire out before any of the fire engines arrived.
Miss Jeanette Weinberg Wednesday received a coconut by parcel post from Mrs. Roy Wachter, who is at present visiting at Palm Beach, Florida. The coconut was still intact in the shell, on which the address was written.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1971
Two attractive young ladies have joined the staff of the Frederick County Department of Extension Services. The present seven agents work in areas of home economics, 4-H Clubs and Youth, resource development and agriculture. The newest agent in Extension Services is 28-year-old Mrs. Carolyn Traverse. Mrs. Dianne Hovey is the new, 24-year-old home economics agent in the Extension Services office.
Frederick residents and visitors have often expressed their curiosity about a man they have observed sauntering downtown, usually garbed in white pants, a dark jacket and carrying a crutch horizontally under his arm. He is registered at the Hotel Frederick as Maynard H. Makel, and he was born in Frederick County. Although Makel is registered in that name, he said “my God-given name is Lord Ju-Ape, and although my physical life began in 1907, I was raised over as a baby on June 15, 1931, in New York City with God as my father and using people as my mother.”
20 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
