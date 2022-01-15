100 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1972
Four Prince George's County men were arrested Friday and charged with the $46,000 armed robbery last Tuesday of the Mt. Airy Maryland National Bank. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Maryland State Police are still seeking the recovery of the stolen bank money, the largest heist in the history of the bank.
Developments concerning the location of District Court for Frederick County came to a head this week with the outcome being that the court (formerly magistrate's court) will remain located in the Courthouse if two conditions are met. They are, first that the State Department of General Service pays back rent for the court facilities, and pays for the personal property such as desks, chairs, etc, which are being used; and second, if the county provides additional office space in the Courthouse for the space.
Contractors have recently began laying mains and building sewerage treatment plants in Mt. Airy and Myersville. In Mt. Airy, a two-year project began in October to provide everyone in the town with modern sewage. It will cost $2,888,000. In Myersville, contractors began in the third week of December and expect to complete the $1,250,000 treatment plant and lines in one year. All residents of Myersville will be served by the system.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 2002
The inability of Frederick city and the Girl Scouts to complete lease negotiations for a campground in the city watershed has threatened a state grant awarded to support the project. For about two years, the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council and City Hall have been working out the details for a 125-acre campsite.
Montgomery County Executive Douglas M. Duncan on Monday called for a biotechnology alliance among Frederick, Allegany and Montgomery counties saying the industry "is ready to explode." The event was necessary because "we see a natural progression of the biotechnology industry coming up I-270, said Delegate Sue Hecht, event moderator. "We must erase county lines so we are not competing against each other, but helping each other," Ms. Hecht said.
A 15-year-old girl was suspended from Frederick High School after students saw her repeatedly set her sweater on fire in class Friday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday. The girl took her sweater off before she ignited it, officials said. No one was injured and no property was damaged at the school. Counseling has been recommended for the girl and charges will not be filed, Deputy Chief Ted Meminger said.
