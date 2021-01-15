100 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1921
The “mysterious stranger,” clothed in black seen roaming around the highways at Catoctin Furnace this week, has been converted by the community into a sort of local Frankenstein monster. He is said to be tall, ranging from six to eight feet. Other reports have decapitated him, as school children told an instructor that the “monster” had been seen standing at a window at Catoctin Furnace, sans head. One prominent resident says he was walking peacefully homeward the other night, carrying a sack of prunes. Glancing back over his shoulder, he saw the “monster” gliding toward him at terrifying speed. The race began, during which the ballast of prunes was dropped.
Determined to use better English in daily conversation, the pupils of the Frederick Academy have adopted a resolution to avoid using all incorrect expressions of English as far as possible. The Academy is the first school where any conventional effort has been put forth by the student body to institute better English.
Advertisement: The Maryland Cafe — Eat at the Maryland Cafe, 17 West Patrick street. Fresh food, well prepared and served. Oysters direct from waters of the Chesapeake Bay served in every style. Try our home-made pies, all kinds. If you like our cooking, tell your friends, if not, tell us.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1971
Frederick Countians brave enough to chance Old Man Winter’s handiwork resembled actors in a movie filmed in slow motion yesterday as travelers slowly crept across the quarter of an inch icy glaze that blanketed the county. The ice-covered streets and sidewalks were a result of Wednesday evening’s freezing rain, which closed schools and halted the mail delivery.
Frederick County’s three private colleges, like their counterparts across the country, are losing their individual battles to remain financially above board. Hood College had a $131,000 deficit during the last fiscal year and, despite additional gift money, figures to go under the same amount during the current year. St. Joseph’s went $115,000 in the red this past year and anticipates still another deficit in fiscal year 1971. And Mount St. Mary’s has only managed to maintain an even balance by positioning needed improvements to facilities.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 2001
BALTIMORE — They came, they saw and their Baltimore Ravens conquered. A crowd of 9,500 die-hard fans flocked to PSINet Stadium on Sunday to watch the Ravens beat the Oakland Raiders 16-3 and advance to Super Bowl XXXV on TV screens.
A car speeding across a lawn missed a large propane tank by inches and crashed into a church basement Sunday night, knocking over refrigerators and tables and scattering debris around the room. No one was in Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church at the intersection of Bethel Road and Opossumtown Pike at the time. The driver of the Dodge Neon that came to rest amid the rubble was not seriously hurt. “It was a hell of a crash,” said a witness of the crash.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Twelve of the most popular science textbooks used at middle schools nationwide are riddled with errors, a new study found. Researchers compiled 500 pages of errors ranging from maps depicting the equator passing through the southern United States to a photo of singer Linda Ronstadt labeled as a silicon crystal. None of the 12 textbooks had an acceptable level of accuracy.
