20 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1922
After having been stored in sheds for the past three years the sleigh has been resurrected and put into use again. The jingle of the sleigh bells is once more heard on the streets of Frederick and along the county's highways. Since the snow storm of last Wednesday, the sight of the automobile traveling the state and county roads has been rare.
Which is the most popular name in Frederick? Surveys of many towns have provided the Smiths to be in the ascendency, but such is not the case in Frederick. This city which has always been rather unique and fastidious in its tastes, is the abiding place of more Zimmermans than any other people answering to any one name. The C. and P. telephone directory gives the number of Zimmermans who have phones as 37 compared with 27 Smiths and but 6 Jones. The honors of the Smiths in second place are closely contested by the Millers and Thomases who each claim 24 names. The name Culler is very popular too, having 17 to its credit and the Ramsburgs and Staleys number 16 each.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 2002
A laundry room fire in the basement of an apartment house at 6724 Jefferson Blvd., Braddock Heights, on Tuesday displaced about 20 residents. No one was seriously injured in the fire, which got quick notice from the community fire department, located right across the street.
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty warned city residents Tuesday that the water crunch, which so far has hurt only developers and builders, may soon also impact home life. The city is now using every drop of water available, and drought conditions this spring or summer could cause a drinking water shortage, she said.
Not long ago, Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church was in trouble. Most Centennial members were graying, church growth had stalled and the Methodist hierarchy periodically threatened to close the church's doors and force its members to merge with another congregation. Centennial is now forging a place for itself in downtown Frederick with a contemporary Saturday service that has attracted almost as many people to the Second Street church as the regular Sunday service.
