100 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1921
Vigilance on the part of Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker late Thursday night frustrated a bold attempt at a jail delivery planned for early Friday morning. While making his rounds the Sheriff discovered a hole half way through the south wall leading to the jail yard. An investigation disclosed that an attempt to break jail was being made by Howard E. Keesecker, wanted in Chilicothe, Ohio, for forging a draft on the Valley Savings Trust Company of that city for $750 and who has a record of breaking out of at least two jails. Keesecker was arrested in Brunswick about three weeks ago by Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Detective Axline. The latter recognized him as the man wanted by the Chilicothe authorities.
The demand for women's woolen hosiery which set in last fall has been remarkable and it is not yet subsiding it is said by hosiery salesmen in Frederick stores. Never has any style of hosiery had such vogue as the sport stocking for women, which is a heavy hose of wool and silk mixture, known to the trade as silken wool. Since the war the demand for this style of hosiery has increased 100 percent and has affected the demand for silk and cotton hosiery for women.
New York — Investigation of alleged election frauds in this city last November has revealed a scandal rivaling that of the primary campaign of 1917, it was said, when it became known that the total number persons indicted by the August grand jury is nearing thirty. In one district it was charged 109 ballots cast for Governor Miller were transferred to former Governor Smith. In another district ballots were mutilated and destroyed while in others Socialist candidates were alleged to have been cheated out of 150 votes.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 2001
The battle left 6,000 dead, changed the momentum in the Maryland Campaign of 1862 and helped set the stage for America's bloodiest day ever at Antietam. But the Battle of South Mountain itself and its pivotal role in Maryland's Civil War history are mostly overlooked. In general, that's the view of about 100 area Civil War aficionados. They're forming a group aimed at raising consciousness of the battle at three mountain passes along the present-day Frederick-Washington county line.
Frederick County roads received a boost Tuesday following the commissioners' 5-0 vote to spend four cents of last June's 24-cent property tax increase on five projects: Harney Road Bridge near Emmitsburg, Spectrum Drive along portions located between Holiday Drive and Md. 85, Grove Road, along portions located between Md. 85 and Md. 355, and Braddock Heights for improvements to reduce lane widths and provide more off-street parking on Jefferson Boulevard.
