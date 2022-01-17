100 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1922
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night, recommendations submitted by a committee appointed by the Mayor, making changes in the city charter, which will require legislation action to enforce, were ratified. The recommendations, 11, were read by City Attorney Edward S. Delaplaine, chairman of the committee, and afterward submitted separately by Clerk Edwin Kemp and adopted.
The members of the Volunteer Fire Company and their lady assistants have about completed arrangements for the big bazaar, festival and supper, which opens in Red Men’s hall, Brunswick, on January 17, and continues during the balance of the week. The arrival of the new La France fire engine and its successful tests have revived interest in the fire company’s affairs. The Brunswick City Band will add to the attractions of Tuesday night, and early in the evening there will be a parade of the band, the new fire engine and the Ford coupe.
The recently elected board of managers of the Frederick County Agricultural Society met at the secretary’s office Saturday afternoon and organized by electing officers for the ensuing year. As was expected, no contest developed. With the exception of the president and the vice president, no change was made in the officers. Elected President, Lee Ranneberger; vice president, Dr. R. V. Smith, treasurer, Gay K. Motter; secretary, O.C. Warehime; chief marshal, J. Harry Grove; superintendent of privileges, Harry M. Cramer; counsel, D. Princeton Buckey; keeper of grounds, Chas. N. Daughterty.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1972
Frederick Countians who only a few short weeks ago were wondering where Winter was while enjoying balmy temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s, received a sharp answer from Mother Nature this weekend in the form of bitterly cold Arctic temperatures.
Everedy Company, cookware manufacturers in the Frederick area for more than 50 years, is now in compliance with state pollution laws after the installation of equipment costing in excess of $40,000. The local company was cited for violation of a state water resources law in September of 1970.
The Frederick Track and Field Club established three meet records in age group competition and won several individual events at the annual Pittsburgh Classic Indoor Track Championships held Friday and Saturday. Records were set in Saturday’s meet by Janet Gray in the 50 yard dash, Barbara Davis in the long jump and Cheryl Poirier in the 50-yard hurdles.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 2002
The volatile chemistry between Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty and some aldermen was on display Wednesday at the first public meeting of the new administration. Discussion of the mayor’s proposed cabinet shake-up and her organizational chart for City Hall management were sidelined by Aldermen Bill Hall and David Lenhart, who repeatedly objected to Ms. Doughtery’s move to fill the long-vacant cabinet post of chief operations officer.
Advocates of medicinal marijuana hailed the results of a poll released Wednesday that showed 37 percent of Maryland voters would be more likely to support a candidate who backs a medical marijuana law.
