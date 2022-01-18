100 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1922
A Hagerstown and Frederick trolley traveling eastward on East Patrick street on its way to the car barn crashed into the rear of a milk wagon which was traveling in the same direction, upset the wagon, breaking off the rear wheel and spilling the milk. The driver of the wagon and the horse both escaped serious injury.
Prison life in Russia and the condition of that country under the Soviet government will be pictured in a lecture to be delivered by Mrs. Marguerite Harrison in the City Opera House tomorrow night. Mrs. Harrison was herself for many months a prisoner of war in that country, which she visited as a correspondent for the Baltimore Sun. Having spent many months in prison in Petrograd and in Moscow and having met with all classes of people, Mrs. Harrison is regarded as an authority upon conditions in Soviet Russia.
Colts on the farm of Grayson D. Cramer, near Walkersville, have been causing considerable trouble during the past several days. On Friday afternoon, John Fitz, helper, was leading one of the colts to water. The colt became stubborn and refused to move. Fitz attempted to pull the colt when it raised its hoof and struck Fitz, breaking his right arm. On Sunday evening, Mr. Cramer was bruised on his chest and shoulder when a colt squeezed him in a stall. Mr. Cramer was dazed for a while but is recovering.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1972
Some residents of Frederick are asking for whom the bells toll, indicating in no uncertain terms they toll not for them. It seems some persons who live near the South End Baptist Church on Carrollton Drive have taken exception to the tolling of the bells early Sunday morning and have made their complaints known to city officials.
David De Lauder has retired as Circuit Court bailiff. His replacement is Mrs. Nancy Cramer, former secretary to the Chief of Frederick City Police. De Lauder assumed his post 10 years ago. His retirement, at the age of 73,. is due to arthritis in the left ankle, which De Lauder said, affects his mobility and thus his worked.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 2002
Mayor Jennifer Dougherty overcame repeated attempts by Alderman Bill Hall to thwart her agenda at the Frederick Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday night, pushing through appointments and foiling a power play by Mr. Hall to put himself on the planning commission. Ms. Dougherty overcame Mr. Hall’s vehement objections to win the aldermen’s approval of Eva M. Rosvold, currently an aide to U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, as the mayor’s executive assistant for administration.
A rascally varmint who’s been gnawing on trees in Baker Park landed himself in a trap Thursday and got a one-way ticket back to beaver country courtesy of the City of Frederick.
The people who run Maryland’s prisons asked legislators for help Thursday in streamlining the way in which the state calculates and awards good-conduct credit that inmates use to shorten their sentences. A mishmash of state law and court rulings have made the rules so complex, officials aren’t certain they’re following the legislature’s intent, lawmakers were told. “I think the whole thing should be thrown out and redone,” said Delegate Sue Hecht, D-Frederick, Washington, after sitting in on a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the credits.
