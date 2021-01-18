100 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1921
Of all the robberies committed in this county, one reported recently near Hyattstown, is the most unique and daring. A prominent farmer of that section, who prides himself on the raising of prize beefs, says that during the night thieves walked into his field, killed a beef, slaughtered the animal, carried away the two hind quarters, leaving the front quarters lie on the field. Another farmer in the same community reports that the day following his butchering thieves walked off with the entire supply of sausage, pudding and backbone. Still another farmer of near Urbana says that half a dozen attempts have been made to rob his property with attempts to rob his granary one night, and another night his meat house stocked with his winter supply of meat.
A new industry will open in Frederick within the next week or two. Isaac Hamburger and Sons, Incorporated, of Baltimore, have purchased the D.F. Davis carriage factory building at 117 and 118 South Market street, and intend opening a clothing factory here. It is expected that about 150 people will be given employment. The new factory would manufacture all lines of men’s clothing.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1971
WASHINGTON — The 92nd Congress featuring some new faces but many of the same old problems, convenes Thursday for what promises to be a strife-ridden session spiced by presidential politics. With the Democrats in control and hoping to unseat President Nixon, the new Congress is expected to be a skirmishing ground in preparation for the 1972 election battle.
The question is asked just how often residents of Frederick County likely to pick up and move to another address? According to the latest figures on the mobility of the population, from governmental and other sources, nearly one person out of every five in the United States is living in a different house than he occupied five years ago. As for local families, they are less likely to pull up stakes and move than are people in most parts of the country.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 2001
Frederick Towne Mall merchants will be briefed on significant redevelopment plans next week for the Golden Mile shopping center on Frederick’s west side. A major announcement will be made following the meeting with top management officials, mall general manager Thomas K. Bradley said Wednesday. “Ultimately, I believe some time in 2002, Frederick will be looking at a significantly different shopping center than it is today.”
The onset of flu season and lack of routine access to doctors are two main reasons emergency rooms at Frederick Memorial and other hospitals are overflowing, health officials say. But unlike other area facilities, Frederick Memorial’s ER has not been on a so-called yellow alert, and no patients have been turned away, said Ken Coffey, a hospital vice president. He estimates half the number of people coming to the ER in recent days have the flu or flu-like symptoms.
