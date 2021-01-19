100 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1921
In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary, the Grand Commandery of Maryland, Knights Templar, will hold an interesting session in the Masonic Temple, Baltimore on January 24. Especial interest is taken locally in the celebration because of the fact A. LeRoy McCardell, past commander of Jacques de Molay Commandery, is commander of the Grand Commandery.
The birthday anniversary of Robert E. Lee, commander-in-chief of the Confederate Army, will be observed today in a twin celebration by the Alexander Young Camp, Confederate Veterans, at their annual meeting banquet, and by Fitzhugh Lee Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, in an annual session at the home of Mrs. Carlisle. With ranks thinned by time, the Confederate survivors of the Civil War will meet at the Buffalo Hotel for their annual banquet. There are 10 county veterans living. During the year two veterans died: Dr. Thomas S. Eader, Company B First Maryland Cavalry, and W. Cyrus Bell, of the Eighth Georgia Battalion.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1971
For literally hundreds of years, the dirt-floored attic of the county courthouse has been the depository for old court records, tax and assessment books and other county papers. The documents, some of which date back to before the Civil War, have been called “possibly the best collection in the state” by historians. The deeds and tax records lie on the dirt floor or on the dusty bookshelves under a roof that leaks.
Drug legislation and state nursing standards were among topics discussed Monday when the Frederick Breakfast Optimists honored five legislators with a luncheon at Betty’s Restaurant.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 2001
Good Morning! “Beware of false knowledge, it is more dangerous than ignorance.” George Bernard Shaw
Inaugural fever has struck Frederick. Everyone from politicians who represent the area on local, state and federal levels, to nonprofit organizations from the county will be among those making a showing over the next couple of days at inaugural festivities for President-elect George W. Bush. Damascus resident Pamela Bussard is taking to the saddle in Saturday’s parade, if the weather holds out. Mrs. Bussard will be riding side-saddle in the inaugural parade as part of the Frederick contingent of the International Side Saddle Organization.
“Welcome to my park,” Frederick Alderman Joseph Baldi said Thursday as residents and government officials gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to open East Third Street Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.