100 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1922
Fire destroyed two small outbuildings and other property on the farm of Oliver P. King near Feagaville. The loss is about $400. The outbuilding destroyed were a meat house and a wash house, both located about 200 feet from the King residence. King had been smoking meat in the meat house and was just returning from dinner when he saw his meat house and the side of his wash house in flames.
More than $7,000,000 will be spent on public school education in Maryland in the next two years under the Educational bill prepared by State Superintendent of Schools Albert S. Cook and introduced in the Legislature Tuesday night. A new salary schedule for teachers, principals and county superintendents and the introduction of the equalization plan in State aid are the two important elements in the measure.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1972
A new program for “Improving Police Relations With Minority Groups” was made public Tuesday by Frederick City Police officials at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Frederick at the Francis Scott Key Hotel. Police Inspector Richard Ashton told the Kiwanians that the new project, which will have four immediate goals, is the result of a series of open forums held by the Frederick County Human Relations Council following a disturbance last summer.
Questions about the State Road Commission’s mysterious plans for upgrading a portion of U.S. 40 to I-70N just east of Frederick City dominated an all-day hearing Tuesday on the proposed Frederick County Master Highway Plan. But most of the questions raised during the hearing on the proposed county master highway plan went unanswered since the SRC has not revealed details of the U.S. 40 plans to local officials.
A request to construct a 52-foot-high sign at the site of a proposed K-Mart discount store on Baughman’s Lane met with opposition from a citizen’s group and County Planner Lawrence Johnson during a meeting of the Frederick Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 2002
The school system’s top administrators are collecting 21 percent to 30 percent more in salaries than they did five years ago, according to the school system’s human resources office. Also 184 public school employees, out of the system’s 4,250 employees, make more than $70,000 per year, records say. School Superintendent Jack Dale’s salary has jumped from $99,000 to $123,000, a 25 percent increase. Communications specialist Marita Stup Loose’s salary has jumped from $55,428 to $71,946, a 30 percent increase.
Fire that shot 20 to 30 feet into the air forced residents from 14 apartments into other units Friday at Overlook Manor just off the Golden Mile, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage was estimated at $350,000, said Deputy Faron Taylor, spokesman for the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The first major snow of the year may start accumulating at daybreak today, said National Weather Service meteorologist Neal Dipasquale. Anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected to accumulate over northern and western Maryland, the weather service said.
