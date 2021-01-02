100 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1971
A massive storm, accompanied by harsh winds, dumped 12 inches of snow on the Frederick County area and as much as 21 inches in some parts of the state Tursday and Friday, playing havoc with New Year's holiday traffic. From Frederick County westward, the accumulations averaged 10 inches or more. From the county eastward, the depths measured were from 5 to 10 inches with rain falling in the Salisbury area.
Final transactions have been completed this week in the transfer of ownership of the well-known Main's Ice Cream business in Middletown. Mr. and Mrs. James Boone of near Woodsboro will continue the business that was started in 1912 by C.F. Main. They purchased the business from Charles Fogle, owner of Cappello's Food Market in Frederick.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 2001
Scott Dustin gave up steady commercial construction work to take up a chainsaw for art's sake. Mr. Dustin, 34, worked for his father's construction company until last year when he quit to sculpt wood and ice full time. Sunday night, he wowed hundreds as he deftly maneuvered his small chainsaw through more than 2,000 pounds of ice to create icons of Frederick.
Timothy William Bradford made his appearance at 1:38 a.m. Monday, right on schedule. The 7-pound, 6-ounce son f Twila and Daniel Bradford was the first baby of 2001 in Frederick County.
President Bill Clinton greeted well-wishers outside an antiques store on Carroll Street while shopping with his family in Frederick on New Year's Eve.
