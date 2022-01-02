SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1922
This date was the New Year’s holiday for staff. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 2002
Frederick County’s first baby of 2002 came as a surprise to his parents. Tony and Tracie Ross knew, of course, that the baby was on the way. But they expected it to be a girl. When a boy arrived at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, they weren’t prepared and had not come up with a name for him. So for the time being, he’s “Baby X.”
Frederick County may have been geographically removed from the World Trade Center and Pentagon terrorist attacks, and the plane crash in Pennsylvania, but like the rest of the world, local residents were changed by the events of Sept. 11. The worst attack on the United States in its history and its impact on Frederick County was rated by The Frederick News-Post staff as the top local story of 2001.
She’s known as the woman who designed the Blair Witch T-shirts for the tiny Burkittsville community that had its 15 minutes of fame in 1999 during the hubbub surrounding the movie “The Blair Witch Project.” But Margaret Kennedy, 72, is a serious artist, and she has the pedigree to prove it. Her most recent award is a $16,000 grant from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, named for the late husband and wife artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner.
