100 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1921
Farmers of Frederick county, paraphrasing that notorious haying rhyme, are “making ice while the wind blows.” Ice from four to six inches in thickness was being harvested. So it is practically assured that there will be no rural ice famine in this county next year. This is the first ice of “cutting thickness” to freeze in this county this year.
Frederick county, through its two chapters of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and the Chamber of Commerce, will make an effort to land the Odd Fellows Home, which is to be constructed by the Grand Lodge of Maryland for the benefit of orphans and widows of Odd Fellows and aged Odd Fellows.
Feagaville’s claim for honors as a church-going, home-loving quiet community is threatened. At least this seems to be the opinion of some of the older residents, who have not taken kindly to the fistic encounters planned to be staged in the little town which nestles in the hills, southwest of Frederick, on the Brunswick highway. Tuesday night saw the first of these boxing bouts. Very few from the community attended the exhibition, it was stated, the main attendants, running possibly up to 60, being from Frederick and Brunswick.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1971
The 1,006-member Frederick County Farm Bureau, largest in the state, will be well represented at the 55th annual meeting of the Maryland Agricultural Society Farm Bureau Inc. commencing today in Baltimore.
Frederick County School Bus No. 81 has been repaired following its breakdown last week and will be back on the road as soon as it passes inspection — in spite of parents’ demands that the bus be replaced and put out to pasture. The bus is one of 21 1961 models used in the county that will be retired this June in compliance with state law, which prohibits school buses to be used for more than 10 years.
The Frederick Union Rescue Mission has organized a Ladies Auxiliary to assist with the missionary, relief and rescue work done by the mission. The ladies meet every second Monday and help in any way they can.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 2001
Along with libraries, a school and roads, a new building for Citizens Nursing Home is on a waiting list for potential planning money, and the Frederick County Commissioners must decide whether to tackle the problem now or later. Citizens has been serving Frederick County seniors since 1976. But the old building and increased need in the county to serve Medicaid-dependent seniors has forced the commissioners to decide if they will fund building a new home or get out of the eldercare business altogether.
Officer Kevin Myers took a call about a stolen dirt bike in the 400 block of West B Street, Brunswick. The next morning, Cpl. Robin Brady-Slifer received word that some people at a residence in Knoxville were taking apart a dirt bike. When Cpls. Brady-Slifer and Kessler went to the residence, they found that the dirt bike being taken apart was indeed the one that had been reported stolen the day before.
