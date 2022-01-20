100 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1922
County Agent P.A. Hauver has sent letters to a large number of Holstein cattle owners announcing a meeting to be held at his office on January 2, looking to the organization of a county Holstein breeders club.
Warren Harley, of near Yellow Springs, was arrested Wednesday by Deputy Sheriffs Charles W. Smith and Allen Bartgis, charged with assault and battery on George Harris. Wednesday afternoon Harris was cutting wood near his home. Harley came along carrying an ax which he had just sharpened. Harris accused Harley of shooting some of his pigeons and a dispute followed. Harley hurled the ax at Harris, it is said, the ax striking him a glancing blow. Harris’ clothing was torn but he was not cut. Harley it is alleged, went home and secured a rifle and stood back of a woodpile at the Harris home and dared any of the family to come out.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1972
An aircraft maintenance program was approved Wednesday by the board of trustees for Frederick Community College despite a strong vote of opposition by the faculty curriculum committee. The only program of its kind in Maryland, it will offer a two-year technical training course beginning in the fall of 1973 for community college students throughout the state.
A bidders conference for prospective contractors for the cancer research center at Fort Detrick is scheduled for Jan. 26. Six scientific research firms which are being considered for the cancer program have been selected from 15 that applied for the contract to operate the center. Representatives from the six companies will be briefed and given a tour of the $130 million facilities at Detrick during the day-long conference.
Expected to be ready for occupancy in April is a 22,000-square-foot addition to the Claire Frock Co. Inc. at Thurmont, manufacturer of women’s apparel and employing over 400 persons. The building on Poplar Street will provide Claire Frock, according to general manager Calvin E. Sayler, with additional storage space and expansion of the cutting room operation.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
