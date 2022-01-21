100 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1922
Considerable alarm, it is said, is felt by some of the merchants of Brunswick over repeat robberies in that place. T.T. Barker, one of the pioneer shopkeepers of the town, stated last night that some of the merchants are almost in nightly fear that an attempt will be made to rob their stores. He added that during the twenty-eight years of his business career his store had been robbed eight or ten times.
That Frederick girls are “stickers” for following the dictates of Dame Fashion is evidenced by the way they wear their galoshes. In many other towns and cities the sweet young things wear ‘em with buckles open even at risk of getting their “tootsies” wet, when they step into a deep snow drift. Do they do it in Frederick? Well you just bet your sweet young life they do! And not only the girlies wear ‘em that way — the fad has been taken up by some members of the stronger sex here, a reporter for The Post has learned. “Find out why the wear them open” was the assignment given to one of The Post scribes when he reported to the city editor yesterday.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1972
A former Fort Detrick scientist charged last night that the proposed Potomac River Compact could be a potential “major disaster” for Maryland but added that planning is what is needed to preserve the resources that the river provides. In the second of three lectures on the upper Potomac River, Dr. James Gilford pointed out that the competing interests for the use of the river can only co-exist through long-range planning which “can be flexible but must be an overview of where we are going.”
New regulations for garbage collection, which would sanction the placing of trash in plastic bags or cans, were suggested at last night’s meeting of the Frederick Mayor and Aldermen at City Hall. The new regulations would also increase the amount of garbage a concern may place out from five bushels to two cubic yards. Both the increased volume and the containers are presently not allowed under the city code.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 2002
Lab specimens of anthrax spores, Ebola virus and other pathogens disappeared from the Army’s biological warfare research facility in the early 1990s, during a turbulent period of labor complaints and recriminations among rival scientists there, documents from an internal Army inquiry show. The 1992 inquiry also found evidence that someone was secretly entering a lab late at night to conduct unauthorized research, apparently involving anthrax. A numerical county on a piece of lab equipment had been rolled back to hid work done by the mystery researcher, who left the misspelled label “antrax” in the machine’s electronic memory, according to the documents obtained by The Courant (Hartford, Conn.)
Police say a Knoxville man saved a woman’s life Saturday by pulling her out of her car, which crashed on U.S. 340 and burst into flames. Jason Gordon, 27, punched a hole in the windshield of the burning car and pulled Nancy Hay of Rockville to safety, according to Maryland State Police Trooper First Class J. Ardinger. “He saved her life. There’s no question about that,” said Trooper Ardinger.
