100 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1921
Seizure of about $60,000 worth of whiskey and two automobiles, with the arrest of six men, and one of whom later escaped, resulted yesterday at noon from a hold-up near Ridgeville by revenue agents of an automobile containing three men and six cases of liquor. The liquor was stored in a vacant house, owned by Jacob Winebrenner, garage operator, Ridgeville, and in shed used by Winebrenner for car storage.
The Woodsboro Concert Band, Prof. Harry M. Masten, director, gave its first concert of the season in the Opera House at Woodsboro Wednesday night to a large and enthusiastic audience. The program was a collection of musical gems interspersed with song solos by Miss Alta Smith and Mrs. Harry Spake, two of Woodsboro’s most talented vocalists. In 1876, the Woodsboro Band, under the leadership of Prof. Ed Smith, won the fifth prize in the world’s band contest at the Centennial at Philadelphia.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1971
Members of the Downtown Action Committee heard an impressive list of central Frederick’s assets Wednesday when they met at Winchester Hall. The list was balanced, however, by an equally long list of liabilities. Among the assets of the downtown area is its establishment as a well-defined business community, according to the report. Parking problems headed the liabilities list, to no one’s surprise.
Investigation continues into a fire in a National Guard parking lot at 11 p.m. last night. Gas cans were found overturned and open in the vicinity of seven Army trucks and three wooden crates in the parking lot. Independents Capt. Robert Whitmore and city police Cpl. Billy Snoots were investigating the fire at press time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
