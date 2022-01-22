SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1972
Hood College, which has been without a permanent president since last summer when former president Dr. Randle Elliott resigned, has implemented what could be a revolutionary approach to the task of finding its new president — ask the students!
Frederick Memorial Hospital — because of the high incidence of flu — has begun restricting visitors until further notice, effective at midnight last night. Administrator Wallace Dow said that until the current outbreak of flu has subsided, only one visitor will be allowed as follows: one for those patients critically ill, one for those in the obstetrical department, and one for those in the pediatrics department.
Five young Frederick Countians are currently listed as draft violators at the Selective Service Board 45. They refused to register with the board, to take their Army physical exam, or to report for induction. Both Senator J. Glenn Beall Jr. and Congressman Goodloe Byrson said Wednesday they could not consider the question of amnesty for these men and hundreds like them until the end of the war in Southeast Asia.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 2002
Gov. Parris Glendening has raided dozens of state accounts to balance his 2003 budget and so leaves the Maryland treasury with “a billion-dollar hole,” the General Assembly’s top budget analyst said Monday. “The level of spending anticipated in this budget cannot be sustained,” said Warren Deschenaux, the top policy analyst in the legislature’s Department of Legislative Services.
Members of various Frederick County churches gathered for their ninth annual potluck dinner Monday night in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event, held at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, brought people of different races together in celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1922
Another automobile has been added to the fast-growing list of machines alleged to have been stolen in other states that has been recovered by members of the Maryland State Police in Frederick county, and two more alleged auto jacks from other states having entered the state have been arrested by state policemen.
Modern civilization is all right, but with it comes some things that don’t meet with the approval of Mrs. Mary E. Dansberger, who on December 20, 1921, reached her 81st birthday. Among the things that don’t meet with the approval of Mrs. Dansberger are the styles of the present-day girl’s clothes and the way children are allowed to run around at night. Mrs. Dansberger was born near Jefferson. When she was in her early twenties, she was married to George William Dansberger, a cobbler, of near Jefferson. After his death, about ten years later, she moved to this city with her two young children.
County News and Personals: From High Knob — Mr. Lewis H. Ropp met with a painful accident one day recently while working at his father’s saw mill near Shookstown. In an attempt to move a large log, he slipped and fell in the path of the log, which rolled over his body, crushing several ribs and injuring him internally. His condition is not considered serious.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 2002
Kmart’s decision to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reorganize the company generated much reaction from consumers locally on Tuesday. Corporate headquarters had no information Tuesday relating to which Kmart stores will be closing, but one employee, speaking anonymously, said the Frederick store is not on the chopping block.
The state has removed $2.1 million meant for the East Street extension from its six-year transportation budget, awaiting the result of negotiations over the new road’s path. A different path could mean a different scope of work for the project, requiring the accounting maneuver, a State Highway Administration official said Tuesday.
