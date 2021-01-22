100 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1922
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker received a telegram yesterday from A.E. Moore, manager of the Interurban Taxicab Company, Columbus, Ohio, stating that a description of the automobile abandoned by Victor and Elmer Sipes in the Linganore Hills, about 250 yards from the Baltimore state road several days ago, corresponded to a car stolen from his company.
The appearance of strangers of the wandering type in the city during the past several days has been noticed to an extent that has caused apprehension among some persons. Four men of the wandering variety supposed to have come to the city on foot or by the freight car route were noticed on Market street yesterday afternoon at different times. Because of the fact that considerable petty thieving has been reported from different sections of the county it may be well for town persons to be on guard.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1971
Goodloe E. Byron of Frederick officially became the Congressman from the Sixth Congressional District Thursday at traditional swearing — in ceremonies in the House of Representatives. Then came the crush of what it means to be a congressman. An estimated 2,000 constituents from his district and friends from other states came to wish him well in a career that follows in the footsteps of his mother, Mrs. Katharine E. Byron, and the late William D. Byron, both of whom represented the Sixth District in Congress.
More than $2 million has been included in Governor Marvin Mandel’s capital improvements for the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick. Local projects include $650,000 for a dormitory for intermediate girls and $1.4 million for a new vocational building at the School for the Deaf.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 2001
A quick snowfall that blanketed Frederick County with between 4 and 5 inches overnight Saturday was to blame for one fatality on I-270 and a few minor fender benders.
Frederick football fans have gone “stark-Ravens mad.” They’re gearing up for Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants, snatching up anything and everything Ravens.
