100 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1971
The Frederick lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has sent letters to each of the county commissioners, strongly urging the implementation of a District Court here. The letters urge that the county be among the first in the state to establish the district court system, which the lodge feels would greatly improve justice in the county.
The skipper of the last C&O canal barge to haul coal from Cumberland to Georgetown, died Wednesday in his Sharpsburg home. Raleigh “Cap” Bender, 97, made his first trip on the canal at age 15 in 1888. He piloted the last barge in the fall of 1923. Bender was one of a two-man crew that made the 184-mile trip in 62 hours — probably the fastest time made on the canal. After he left the canal, Bender worked for the State Roads Commission. In 1936, he purchased Bender’s Tavern in Sharpsburg, which he owned at the time of his death.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 2001
Good morning! “An intellectual is a man who takes more words than necessary to tell more than he knows.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower
The city’s plan to buy interests in dozens of properties around Frederick Municipal Airport to clear away houses, farm silos, trees and other structures is officially a safety campaign. The “Obstruction Removal Program,” however, will do more for the airport than improve safety. It will greatly enhance the city’s chances to get a federal grant for a 45-acre airport expansion, said Mayor Jim Grimes.
In great historical moments, there are often people working behind the scenes. That’s true of the late Arthur C. Lundahl, who told President John F. Kennedy in October 1962 that yes, there were Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba, and that he was sure of that fact. Mr. Lundahl’s children, Robert Lundahl of Braddock Heights and Ann Lundahl of Thurmont, said their father was essentially the first to warn Mr. Kennedy that the Soviets were pointing their weapons at major U.S. cities. The next 13 days, known as the Cuban Missile Crisis, were arguably the closest the country has ever come to the brink of nuclear annihilation. “Thirteen Days” is the title of a recently-release movie, which includes Mr. Lundahl’s part in history and his work with the National Photographic Intelligence Center of the CIA.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1921
Twenty-eight residents of Frederick county found themselves in the toils of the law Friday as a result of charges of violating the compulsory education law. Those many citizens stood trial before justices of the peace in Frederick and Brunswick, and all but two were declared guilty.
A. LeRoy McCardell, chairman of the educational rally at the City Opera House several weeks ago, who was authorized to appoint a committee to take the initiative in the organization of a county-wide Parent-Teachers’ Association, expects to announce the personnel of his committee this week.
Nicolai Lenine’s ultimatum to the Socialists of the world, giving them the “21 conditions” to which they must subscribe before they can be received into the Third or Communist Internationale of Moscow, has met with a widespread negative response. Lenine demanded among other things that Socialist organizations must purge themselves of all moderates, defy all national laws, undermine armies, gain control of the press, throw off the Allied “yoke,” promote a world economic crisis, condemn any league of nations, aid the soviet government and abandon for the blood and fire of “red revolution” all conservative social democratic programs.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2001
A group of childhood experts is calling for a computer moratorium in elementary schools. Computer use does not boost academic achievement and can possibly lead to repetitive stress injuries, social isolation, eyestrain and obesity, according to about 75 educators, health authorities, researchers and other brought together by Alliance for Childhood, an international child advocacy group. Frederick County Public Schools teachers and administrators not only disagree that computers are bad for children but have put their money where their mouths are.
Despite considerable setbacks, investors are forging ahead with plans to build a $45 million marketplace complex in a depressed area of North Market Street in Frederick. Ameriken Investment Corp., a U.S. development firm with ties to Kenya, has come up against price gouging by property owners and mounting public opposition to the mammoth revitalization plan.
