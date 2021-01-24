100 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1921
Twenty-eight residents of Frederick county found themselves in the toils of the law Friday as a result of charges of violating the compulsory education law. Those many citizens stood trial before justices of the peace in Frederick and Brunswick and lall but two were declared guilty.
A LeRoy McCardell, chairman of the educational rally at the City Opera House several weeks ago, who was authorized to appoint a committee to take the initiative in the organization of a county-wide Parent-Teachers' Association, expects to announce the personnel of his committee this week.
Nicolai Lenine's ultimatum to the Socialists of the world, giving them the "21 conditions" to which they must subscribe before they can be received into the Third or Communist Internationale of Moscow, has met with a widespread negative response. Lenine demanded among other things that Socialist organizations must purge themselves of all moderates, defy all national laws, undermine armies, gain control of the press, throw off the Allied "yoke," promote a world economic crisis, condemn any league of nations, aid the soviet government and abandon for the for the blood and fire of "red revolution" all conservative social democratic programs.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2001
A group of childhood experts is calling for a computer moratorium in elementary schools. Computer use does not boost academic achievement and can possibly lead to repetitive stress injuries, social isolation, eyestrain and obesity, according to about 75 educators, health authorities, researchers and other brought together by Alliance for Childhood, an international child advocacy group. Frederick County Public Schools teachers and administrators not only disagree that computers are bad for children, but have put their money where their mouths are.
Despite considerable setbacks, investors are forging ahead with plans to build a $45 million marketplace complex in a depressed area of North Market Street in Frederick. Ameriken Investment Corp., a U.S. development firm with ties to Kenya, has come up against price gouging by property owners and mounting public opposition to the mammoth revitalization plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.