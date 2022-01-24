100 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1922
Employment of inmates of penal institutions to work real economy in the state administration is recommended by the state Board of Prison Control in its fifth annual report to Governor Ritchie. Among other things it is recommended that the making of automobile tags and the greatest proportion of public printing be left to those counted in the Maryland penitentiary, the Maryland Board of Correction and other penal institutions of the state. It is pointed out that the number of automobile tags used by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles averages about 300,000 a year. The industry would keep 20 men working full time during one-third of the year. Road signs and small metal license tags can be made with the same machinery, it is claimed.
The driver of the large bus from Washington carrying the Catholic University basketball team to Emmitsburg to play Mount St. Mary’s College team, was invited by Traffic Officer Ben Topper to visit Justice Stoke’s office, Emmitsburg, and tell him he arrived in town without the proper license. The visit will cost him $11.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1972
A 20-year-old woman was found dead, an apparent victim of a hit-and-run accident, on the side of Md. 355 one mile south of Urbana Sunday at 2:45 a.m., state police reported. Nancy Marie Roberts, of Rockville, telephoned state police from a public booth 15 minutes before she died, telling them she was stranded in the fog and did not know exactly where she was, police said. State police told her to stay at the phone booth and they would send a trooper to assist her back home. Tpr. R.D. Bartgis was dispatched to the scene where he was unable to find the woman at the phone booth but discovered her body a short distance away, according to police, who believe she may have been killed when she was struck a motor vehicle. An autopsy has been ordered.
Maryland ranks last in the nation of all states in its old age assistance programs, with Frederick County in the bottom third in the state in various indices of its old age assistance program.Everett R. Johnson of Myersville, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for Congressman in the 6th District in 1970, announced Saturday that he will again seek that nomination. Johnson made his statement of candidacy at a poorly attended gathering at the Myersville Fire House. Johnson, who describes himself as a “progressive Republican conservationist,” promises a short but wild campaign based on a constructive program, not attacking anything except Congress which he feels is backward for not passing needed legislation.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2002
AP — The FBI is investigating how anthrax and other pathogens may have disappeared a decade ago from the Army’s biological warfare research facility at Fort Detrick. The federal investigation follows a report by The Hartford Courant that 27 laboratory specimens, including anthrax and the Ebola virus, were unaccounted for after an audit of the pathology lab at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
A plan to turn a long vacant North Market Street grocery store into a public market won initial backing Wednesday from Frederick’s mayor and aldermen. Under the $2.2 million plan, the city-owned Carmack Jay’s building at 331 N. Market St. would become Market on Market, a pavilion-style collection of fresh food vendors modeled after municipal markets like Washington’s Eastern market or Baltimore’s Cross Street Market.
Dan-Dee Country Inn on U.S. 40 may soon have new owners. The restaurant and motel just west of Frederick are for sale for $1.2 million. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant, a traditional family restaurant for more than 50 years, can seat 400 people. The 11-unit motel “is a great addition to the area as well as to the income of the property,” said Joe Donegan, with Tyler Donegan Real Estate Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.