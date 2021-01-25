100 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1921
D.E. Leatherman, owner and manager of the Frederick Storage Battery Company, has purchased from Casper E. Cline, agent, the Federated Charities building, South Market street, and will remodel the property into a model storage battery service station. The specifications call for four modern and up-to-date flats for the second and third floors and the entire first floor will be remodeled and given over to Mr. Leatherman’s business.
The Hornstein Moving and Express van, a large five-ton truck, loaded with clothing, got beyond control of the driver while descending South Mountain yesterday afternoon and crashed into a telephone pole. The impact upset the big machine, pinning down three men occupying the driver’s cab. The men, however, worked their way out uninjured.
A truckload of pelts, the value of which is said to be near $2,000, was stolen from the storehouse of William H. Harshman, Utica Mills, on Sunday night. The pelts represent the toil of trappers of the northern section of the county, covering a period of several months, and were purchased by Harshman for sale in Northern cities. One arrest has been made, a man giving his name as Kaufman, from near Utica, who is being held on suspicion. None of the pelts were found in the Kaufman home.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1971
A group of Fort Detrick civilian employees and members of the Committee of Concerned Employees of Fort Detrick will hold a meeting on Tuesday in Washington with Congressmen representing this area. The main purpose will be to discuss an interim plan to hold the Detrick scientific research community together until a long-range plan for the post can be effected.
The first symptoms of an overloaded Circuit Court were noted by Judge Robert E. Clapp Jr. more than four years ago and he asked the Grand Jury to investigate the situation. Since then, the situation has grown worse each year — but no studies have been approved by the local governing bodies to enlarge the present 1862 facilities despite the pleas of several Grand Juries. The court now has a waiting list of about 12 months for civil cases.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 2001
Ruppert Properties, a Laytonsville-based real estate investment and management company, has purchased the former Frederick Trading building off Md. 26 and Trading Lane in Frederick for $7.3 million.
Frederick County elected officials stood before the Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis on Wednesday seeking $19.9 million for school projects. The money would go to three projects that are underway, and while the state has already promised funding, only a portion of the money has been transferred from the state capital to the county seat.
An Illinois activist testified Wednesday in favor of a bill sought by Delegate Sue Hecht that would allow video monitoring in nursing home rooms. Nursing Home Monitors, a citizens group, is trying to get states to realize that nursing home residents and their families have a right to monitor their care, said Violette King, of Godfrey, Ill. The law is needed because families are terrified of opposing nursing home administrators by installing a camera, she said.
