100 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1922
For the fiscal year ending September 30, 1921, 888 prisoners were sentenced in Maryland to the Penitentiary for terms ranging from six months to life. The crimes for which they were convicted were varied, but the greatest number of those sentenced were guilty of larceny. One hundred and seventy of the 888 were convicted for larceny, 98 for robbery, 97 for burglary, 83 for murder in the second degree, 29 for assault to murder, 19 for burglary and larceny, 19 for forgery, and 12 for rape. Of the courts in which the prisoners were convicted, those of Baltimore city rank first with Baltimore county second, Allegany county third, Anne Arundel county fourth, Washington county fifth, Montgomery county sixth and Frederick county seventh. These six counties and Baltimore city contributed 725 of the 888 prisoners convicted last year. Frederick county supplied 27 prisoners.
Brunswick and the Middletown Valley are still marooned as far as safe and convenient travel over the public roads is concerned from the heavy snow that fell in this vicinity on January 11, and the heavy drifting winds that followed the snow fall. Only a few of the country roads were opened to travel, and this was done by the people living along them.Mrs. Ella M. Davis, through her attorneys, Frank L. Stoner and Wm. M. Storm, has filed a suit on the equity docket in the circuit court for an absolute divorce from her husband, C.W. Davis. With the filing of the divorce suit is added another chapter in an already complicated case. On September 20, Mrs. Davis, who was Miss Ella M. Finch, of Thurmont, married Dr. C.W. Davis. Three days after the marriage, Dr. Davis left his bride stating he was going to Hagerstown to take part in a play, “Lost in New York.” She went to Hagerstown to find him, but no trace was found and she has not heard from him. On January 10, a report from York, Pa., stated that a man named C.W. Davis, posing as a retired army officer, had disappeared less than two weeks after marrying Sarah Rockey of that place. She has not heard from him since.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1972
Approximately 10,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a storage tank at the Phoenix Inc., Economy Oil Division, Wisner Street, and traveled through underground channels to a pool beneath Sagner’s Direct Factory Outlet. Firemen from all four city departments and several county fire departments worked round the clock Monday to eliminate the explosive fumes and liquid. The 250 Sagner employees were sent home, and all electricity, including telephones and machines in the clothing factory, were disconnected, Fire Marshal Top Barnes said.
The Frederick County Commissioners intend to pay hospital bills run up by county prisoners at Frederick Memorial Hospital, but no money will change hands for at least six months. A county spokesman said Monday that there is no money in the present year’s budget, which can be used to pay the bills of $10,034. The funds will be budgeted in fiscal year 1973 which begins July 1, 1972.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 2002
A man who was presumed killed in the World Trade Center attack and was at the center of campaign flack that frustrated former Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes’ reelection bid has turned up alive. Authorities said Thursday that John McEwan, whose supposed death spurred his ex-wife to publicly lambaste Mr. Grimes’ TV campaign ad for using footage of the jetliner strikes, was not killed in the attack. “He is not a World Trade Center victim. He is living,” said Ellen Borakove, spokeswoman for New York City Medical Examiner’s officer, which tracks the World Trade Center deaths. The whereabouts of Mr. McEwan, who owes his ex-wife back child support payments, could not be substantiated by New York authorities or his ex-wife’s family.
Livestock farmers are being warned: Cattle rustlers are hitting Frederick and have stolen a dozen heifer calves from barns in a week. Eddie O’Hara, of Cap Stine Road, said eight of his 10-week-old heifer calves were stolen overnight Tuesday, and are valued at $600 or more each. James Noffsinger, who runs a farm on Cap Stine Road, reported the theft a week earlier of four of his heifer calves. Detective Chuck Jenkins of the Frederick County Sheriff’s office is investigating the two thefts, believed to be related because they occurred a week apart within three miles of each other.
