100 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1921
Much interest is taken in an order posted at the Brunswick roundhouse and shops, furloughing about 150, or about one-half of the men employed in the local shops. It is understood that the men offered to work four hours a week rather than to have the furlough to go into effect, but that their offer was refused by Mr. Blazer, the company’s representative. The track foremen are working now with two men, in gangs that normally have from 10 to 15 men. At the local freight transfer sheds, about 30 percent of the men are out on furlough.
Two settlements at Georgetown and Coon Hollow on South Mountain, west of Burkittsville, this county, were last night jeopardized by a forest fire that had been raging for nearly two days in Washington county. Fanned by a stiff gale the fire, according to reports last night, had spread from a point three or four miles southeast of Keedysville toward the settlements. The cause of the fire, which broke out on the farm of Lancelot Jacques, tenanted by W.E. McAfee, is unknown.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1971
Frederick County Farm Bureau was presented the 1970 Outstanding Program Achievement Award at the state organization’s recognition banquet Friday at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Outstanding results in membership, policy development, policy execution, information, Women’s and Young Farmer’s Committee programs were cited.
Health Department and Social Services personnel generally agree that few people understand the medicaid program, now it operates, who is eligible and what the benefits are.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 2001
A controversial plan to devote $8 million in state dollars to private school textbooks drew about 30 proponents and opponents Thursday evening to a House of Delegates subcommittee hearing. Education funding is one of the few acts the Maryland constitution requires of the legislature. But Delegate Dick D’Amato, D-Anne Arundel, said the textbook program allows out of state children attending Maryland private schools to qualify.
The City of Frederick has been selected by Home Office Computing as having the best economic foundation in Maryland for home-based business. While the announcement is good news to city officials, a local attorney, who had pushed for changes to the home-based business ordinances, said the laws could be improved.
