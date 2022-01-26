100 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1922
Two fires, causing a loss estimated at between $30,000 and $35,000, broke out in Emmitsburg and vicinity yesterday. The large modern barn on the farm of Nathan Kershner, tenanted by the Dorsey brothers, located one mile from Emmitsburg, was destroyed at 6 o’clock yesterday morning and the large stone house of Isaac Motter Annan in the western section of Emmitsburg, caught fire five hours later, and was totally destroyed. The fire in the Annan home started in the third story and is supposed to have been caused by defective wiring. The explosion of a lantern caused the fire in the barn on the Kershner farm.
County roads in many rural sections are still badly drifted and in places closed to traffic from the storm of two weeks ago. In some localities, rural mail carrier are unable to reach homes and the mail is still being relayed from one house to another. By-roads in the locality of LeGore’s have not been traveled to any extent since the storm. The same condition is said to exist in the vicinity of Highfield, Foxville and points along the Western Maryland Railroad beyond Thurmont. It is also reported that roads are badly drifted near Adamstown.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 1972
The Hanson-Thomas house at 108 W. Patrick Street was this week listed on the national register of historical places. The building is believed to be the only house still standing in the nation occupied by John Hanson, the first President of the United States under the Articles of Confederation.
Frederick’s Jaycees awarded Robert G. Hooper their annual Outstanding Young Man award last night at a dinner at the Red Horse Steak House. Hooper received the award for spending 30 or 40 hours per month in volunteer work for the community, including such organizations as the YMCA, United Givers’ Fund, Heart Fund and Chamber of Commerce. Hooper is an assistant sales representative for Baker, Watts and Co. and has a daily radio program on which he gives the run down of stock prices.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 26, 2002
Remember the home economics classes where the girls, and it was always girls, donned aprons and learned to cook, sew and take care of a house? No more. Even the title “home economics” has disappeared, replaced by “Family and Consumer Sciences.” With the trendier title, the FCS curriculum is offering trendier classes. Rather than simple sewing, students now learn “fashion merchandising,” rather than cooking they learn “cultures and cuisines,” “nutritional science” and “commercial foods.”
Serious crime in Frederick city increased 16 percent last year. In a report released Friday, Frederick police reported there was a large increase in the number of crimes against property, not people. Last year, there were 2,233 property crimes, compared to 1,922 during 2001. There were 714 crimes against people in 2002, an addition of 93 cases. Serious crimes listed in the Uniform Crime Report include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft.
The Blair Witch is dead, and so is the Frederick County Commissioners’ pay raise. A bill that would have helped towns like Burkittsville when they are overwhelmed by the effects of a movie production lost a key vote in Friday’s meeting of the county State House delegation. In another major vote in the meeting, an effort to increase the commissioners’ salary from $30,000 to $40,000 failed.
